Harry Styles helps support victims of the Manchester attack.

Talent from all over have come together to show their support for Ariana Grande and the victims of the Manchester attack.

Harry Styles has also come forward with other artists in effort to honor those lives who were lost during this horrifying act of terror.

Styles has always been one to spread love and he wanted to do more for those families who have lost loved ones. He made a phone call to a young girl named Freya Lewis because she was the Ariana Grande concert and was injured and has already required multiple surgeries and has many more to come in the future.

The two were able to speak for a while and Harry Styles made sure she knew that he loved her and the rest of the family.

That is just incredibly sweet of Harry Styles. The call meant so much to the family. It was great to hear that Hazza is doing what he can to help others who were affected by the 22 lives that were lost.

Frankly, this is one terror attack that will never make sense in my head. And I’m sure it doesn’t make sense many people. But at least we know that there are still good people in the world. Celebrities have been helping a lot and so have regular civilians.

Isn’t that how we should all be? We will not let them break our faith and positivity. We will not be frightened by their attacks and we will stand together as one big family and send support and love to those in need.

Let’s continue to pray and send good vibes.

Blessed be.

