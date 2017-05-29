John Travolta donated his vintage Boeing 707 to a restoration group in Australia!

John Travolta has been known to help out a lot when it comes to charity and now he’s donated his vintage Boeing 707 to a restoration group in Australia.

There’s some work that needs to be done before the plane will be able to leave his Florida home to the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society in Albion Park.

They are hoping to get great use out of the plane. And Travolta says he’s had a lot of memories of the plane and he feels it will fly “well into the future.” And he’s excited about the project. He said:

“I am truly excited by this project and am just so pleased that this beautiful aircraft, for which I obviously have very fond memories, will continue to fly well into the future,” the statement said.

That’s awesome of him and it’s great that it will be going to a restoration group in Australia.

Blessed be.

