Justin Bieber chills with Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion!

Category: positive celebrity 31 0

Justin Bieber chills with Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion!

Justin Bieber and Patrick Schwarzenegger had a good Sunday night in the Hampton’s while heading out to dinner.

The two were joined by Abby Champion, Patrick’s long-time girlfriend. And this morning the trio were seen boarding a private plane to fly off somewhere (probably relaxing).

NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick is going to be a dad! ]

The three were seen running around New York all through Sunday. And Patrick even popped Justin Bieber’s back.

Check out the video of them having a thumb war. It looks like they’re having a great time.

Blessed be.

 

 

 

Justin Bieber being thumb war cheater with Patrick Schwarzenegger & Abby Champion – May 29, 2017

(Visited 31 times, 11 visits today)

Related posts:

  1. Justin Bieber has nothing but positive vibes for Ed Sheeran!
  2. Justin Bieber’s little brother Jaxon & his first day of school!
  3. Justin Bieber waves to fans before heading to Norway!
  4. Justin Bieber’s Spotify news and the remainder of his Purpose Tour! Check it out!

Related posts brought to you by Yet Another Related Posts Plugin.

lauraramonique

My name is Laura Monique and I'm a passionate filmmaker, director, actress and journalist.

Related Articles