Justin Bieber chills with Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion!
Justin Bieber and Patrick Schwarzenegger had a good Sunday night in the Hampton’s while heading out to dinner.
The two were joined by Abby Champion, Patrick’s long-time girlfriend. And this morning the trio were seen boarding a private plane to fly off somewhere (probably relaxing).
The three were seen running around New York all through Sunday. And Patrick even popped Justin Bieber’s back.
Check out the video of them having a thumb war. It looks like they’re having a great time.
Blessed be.
Justin Bieber being thumb war cheater with Patrick Schwarzenegger & Abby Champion – May 29, 2017
