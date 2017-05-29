Kanye West gives Kim Kardashian beautiful flowers for anniversary!

Kanye West may not be in the middle of the lime light right now, but that hasn’t stopped him for showing the love he has for Kim Kardashian.

The 39-year-old rapper decided to surprise his wife with tons of gorgeous flowers to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

Kim was so excited she took to Snapchat to share photos of her bouquets of white “floating flowers,” on Thursday.

“I mean how cute that I get to come home and see these gorgeous floating flowers,” Kim said over Snapchat while showing them off.

The couple got married in Italy in 2014 and they are parents to 3-year-old daughter North and 1-year-old son Saint.

Awe, well, we are so glad they had a great anniversary. We hope many more are to come as well.

Don’t you guys think that’s adorable. I love it when couples never forget to show the love, don’t you?

Blessed be.

