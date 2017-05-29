Selena Gomez opens up about her new song ‘Bad Liar.’

Selena Gomez dropped her newest song ‘’Bad Liar,” and it’s an excellent new track. But many have made the assumption that “Bad Liar,” is actually about her past relationships.

During her interview with Power96 Miami, Gomez opened up about the inspiration for the track. She said:

“It’s that feeling when you’re obsessed with someone, when you first initially [start dating]. I always say that’s the honeymoon stage and I’m a sucker for that feeling. It’s the best feeling in the whole world. You can’t get them out of your he ad, you’re willing to want to dress differently, you want to speak differently. It’s not what I’m encouraging. It’s more about that feeling that you can’t play it cool.” [ Justin Bieber compliments Harry Styles new album! ]

She has made it clear that these are the feelings she has been feeling recently in her life. She said:

“It’s what I’m feeling in this exact moment. I don’t know how play it cool. I’m not that girl. I’m very much, ‘This is who I am, this is what you get.’ And it’s worked out for me so far, I guess! I definitely think that every girl can relate to that.”

And she couldn’t be closer to the truth, every girl can relate to those emotions.

I think it’s safe to assume that the track isn’t about any past relationships, in fact, it’s probably about her current boyfriend. Thanks for writing such a great track and sharing your feelings with the world girl, you’re awesome.

Blessed be.

