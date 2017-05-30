Angelina Jolie reflects on her mother and parenting!

Angelina Jolie opened up about missing her mother in an interview with Elle France.

The 41-year-old star felt that her mother (Marcheline Bertrand), would have been an amazing grandmother and she would have “thrived as a grandmother.”

Her mother passed away from cancer in 2007 at the young age of 56.

“I know how much she would have contributed to their lives and I am sad they will miss out on that,” Jolie said, referring to her six children with their father Brad Pitt. “I would give anything for her to be with me at this time. I’ve needed her. I talk to her often in my mind and try to think what she might say and how she might guide me.”

Jolie also opened up about being a mother, she told the magazine that the kids were “the greatest gift and responsibility,” and that if you want to become a successful parent you must be good at listening and understanding.

“I try to lead by example, being conscious of others and being responsible,” she stated. “And to help them have a broader view of the world.” [ What Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie taught us during their divorce! ]

But listening is key according to Jolie.

“But really the only way I know to raise them is to really listen,” Jolie continued. “It’s perhaps the most important thing any parent can do. They are resilient children but they are children, and as much as they need help to understand the hard truths in life, they also need what we all need — protection and love.”

Being a good mother takes a lot of work but it sure pays off when you get to see your children grow up and make good choices. And making an impact on the world.

