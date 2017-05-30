Glastonbury 2017: Have you seen the full lineup?
The Glastonbury 2017 organizers have put together the full lineup and stage times for the 2017 Glastonbury festival.
The 2017 Glastonbury festival kicks off on June 21st-25th! Did you know that the very first festival was held the day after Jimi Hendrix passed away? It was held for two days and pretty soon “word had got around,” and the festival started to get larger over the years, starting in 1970.
In a few days, EE’s official Glastonbury 2017 app will go live, allowing you to plan your personal line-up.
There are amazing stars from the lime-light getting ready to have a good time at the 2017 Glastonbury festival, including RadioHead, The XX, Royal Blood, Kris Kristofferson, Katy Perry, Foo Fighters, Ed Sheeran, Major Lazer, Halsey, Dropkick Murphys, Shaggy and many, many more artists will be performing during the week.
|Artist
|Stage
|Day
|Start time
|End time
|Radiohead
|Pyramid
|Friday
|2121:DecDec:thth pm
|2323:DecDec:thth pm
|The xx
|Pyramid
|Friday
|1919:DecDec:thth pm
|2020:DecDec:thth pm
|Royal Blood
|Pyramid
|Friday
|1717:DecDec:thth pm
|1818:DecDec:thth pm
|Kris Kristofferson
|Pyramid
|Friday
|1616:DecDec:thth pm
|1717:DecDec:thth pm
|First Aid Kit
|Pyramid
|Friday
|1414:DecDec:thth pm
|1515:DecDec:thth pm
|Blossoms
|Pyramid
|Friday
|1313:DecDec:thth pm
|1414:DecDec:thth pm
|Paul Carrack
|Pyramid
|Friday
|1212:DecDec:thth pm
|1313:DecDec:thth pm
|Hacienda Classical
|Pyramid
|Friday
|1010:DecDec:thth am
|1111:DecDec:thth am
|Foo Fighters
|Pyramid
|Saturday
|2121:DecDec:thth pm
|2323:DecDec:thth pm
|The National
|Pyramid
|Saturday
|1919:DecDec:thth pm
|2020:DecDec:thth pm
|Katy Perry
|Pyramid
|Saturday
|1818:DecDec:thth pm
|1919:DecDec:thth pm
|Run the Jewels
|Pyramid
|Saturday
|1616:DecDec:thth pm
|1717:DecDec:thth pm
|Craig David
|Pyramid
|Saturday
|1414:DecDec:thth pm
|1515:DecDec:thth pm
|Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
|Pyramid
|Saturday
|1313:DecDec:thth pm
|1414:DecDec:thth pm
|Vieux Farka Tour?
|Pyramid
|Saturday
|1111:DecDec:thth am
|1212:DecDec:thth pm
|The Bootleg Beatles & the Pepperland Sinfonia
|Pyramid
|Saturday
|1010:DecDec:thth am
|1111:DecDec:thth am
|Ed Sheeran
|Pyramid
|Sunday
|2121:DecDec:thth pm
|2323:DecDec:thth pm
|Biffy Clyro
|Pyramid
|Sunday
|1919:DecDec:thth pm
|2020:DecDec:thth pm
|Chic
|Pyramid
|Sunday
|1717:DecDec:thth pm
|1818:DecDec:thth pm
|Barry Gibb
|Pyramid
|Sunday
|1616:DecDec:thth pm
|1717:DecDec:thth pm
|Laura Marling
|Pyramid
|Sunday
|1414:DecDec:thth pm
|1515:DecDec:thth pm
|Jamie Cullum
|Pyramid
|Sunday
|1212:DecDec:thth pm
|1313:DecDec:thth pm
|Orchestra Baobab
|Pyramid
|Sunday
|1111:DecDec:thth am
|1212:DecDec:thth pm
|Black Dyke Band
|Pyramid
|Sunday
|1010:DecDec:thth am
|1111:DecDec:thth am
|Major Lazer
|Other
|Friday
|2222:DecDec:thth pm
|2323:DecDec:thth pm
|Lorde
|Other
|Friday
|2020:DecDec:thth pm
|2121:DecDec:thth pm
|George Ezra
|Other
|Friday
|1919:DecDec:thth pm
|2020:DecDec:thth pm
|Halsey
|Other
|Friday
|1717:DecDec:thth pm
|1818:DecDec:thth pm
|Glass Animals
|Other
|Friday
|1616:DecDec:thth pm
|1717:DecDec:thth pm
|Circa Waves
|Other
|Friday
|1515:DecDec:thth pm
|1515:DecDec:thth pm
|Nothing But Thieves
|Other
|Friday
|1313:DecDec:thth pm
|1414:DecDec:thth pm
|Charli XCX
|Other
|Friday
|1212:DecDec:thth pm
|1313:DecDec:thth pm
|The Pretenders
|Other
|Friday
|1111:DecDec:thth am
|1212:DecDec:thth pm
|Alt-J
|Other
|Saturday
|2222:DecDec:thth pm
|2323:DecDec:thth pm
|Stormzy
|Other
|Saturday
|2020:DecDec:thth pm
|2121:DecDec:thth pm
|Wiley
|Other
|Saturday
|1919:DecDec:thth pm
|2020:DecDec:thth pm
|tba
|Other
|Saturday
|1717:DecDec:thth pm
|1818:DecDec:thth pm
|Kaiser Chiefs
|Other
|Saturday
|1616:DecDec:thth pm
|1717:DecDec:thth pm
|Wild Beasts
|Other
|Saturday
|1414:DecDec:thth pm
|1515:DecDec:thth pm
|British Sea Power
|Other
|Saturday
|1313:DecDec:thth pm
|1414:DecDec:thth pm
|Whitney
|Other
|Saturday
|1212:DecDec:thth pm
|1212:DecDec:thth pm
|Gabrielle Aplin
|Other
|Saturday
|1111:DecDec:thth am
|1111:DecDec:thth am
|Boy Better Know
|Other
|Sunday
|2222:DecDec:thth pm
|2323:DecDec:thth pm
|Emeli Sand?
|Other
|Sunday
|2020:DecDec:thth pm
|2121:DecDec:thth pm
|Courteeners
|Other
|Sunday
|1818:DecDec:thth pm
|1919:DecDec:thth pm
|Haim
|Other
|Sunday
|1717:DecDec:thth pm
|1818:DecDec:thth pm
|Kodaline
|Other
|Sunday
|1616:DecDec:thth pm
|1717:DecDec:thth pm
|Rag'n'bone Man
|Other
|Sunday
|1414:DecDec:thth pm
|1515:DecDec:thth pm
|Dropkick Murphys
|Other
|Sunday
|1313:DecDec:thth pm
|1414:DecDec:thth pm
|Deaf Havana
|Other
|Sunday
|1212:DecDec:thth pm
|1313:DecDec:thth pm
|Slaves
|Other
|Sunday
|1111:DecDec:thth am
|1111:DecDec:thth am
|Dizzee Rascal
|West Holts
|Friday
|2222:DecDec:thth pm
|2323:DecDec:thth pm
|Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals
|West Holts
|Friday
|2020:DecDec:thth pm
|2121:DecDec:thth pm
|Little Dragon
|West Holts
|Friday
|1919:DecDec:thth pm
|2020:DecDec:thth pm
|Kate Tempest
|West Holts
|Friday
|1717:DecDec:thth pm
|1818:DecDec:thth pm
|Pat Thomas & the Kwashibu Area Band
|West Holts
|Friday
|1616:DecDec:thth pm
|1717:DecDec:thth pm
|Ata Kak
|West Holts
|Friday
|1414:DecDec:thth pm
|1515:DecDec:thth pm
|Henry Wu presents the Kamaal Williams Ensemble
|West Holts
|Friday
|1313:DecDec:thth pm
|1414:DecDec:thth pm
|Hot 8 Brass Band
|West Holts
|Friday
|1212:DecDec:thth pm
|1313:DecDec:thth pm
|The Jacksons
|West Holts
|Saturday
|2222:DecDec:thth pm
|2323:DecDec:thth pm
|Solange
|West Holts
|Saturday
|2020:DecDec:thth pm
|2121:DecDec:thth pm
|The Avalanches
|West Holts
|Saturday
|1919:DecDec:thth pm
|2020:DecDec:thth pm
|Toots & the Maytals
|West Holts
|Saturday
|1717:DecDec:thth pm
|1818:DecDec:thth pm
|Badbadnotgood
|West Holts
|Saturday
|1616:DecDec:thth pm
|1717:DecDec:thth pm
|Thundercat
|West Holts
|Saturday
|1414:DecDec:thth pm
|1515:DecDec:thth pm
|Afriquoi
|West Holts
|Saturday
|1313:DecDec:thth pm
|1414:DecDec:thth pm
|Khruangbin
|West Holts
|Saturday
|1111:DecDec:thth am
|1212:DecDec:thth pm
|Justice
|West Holts
|Sunday
|2222:DecDec:thth pm
|2323:DecDec:thth pm
|Moderat
|West Holts
|Sunday
|2020:DecDec:thth pm
|2121:DecDec:thth pm
|The Cinematic Orchestra
|West Holts
|Sunday
|1818:DecDec:thth pm
|1919:DecDec:thth pm
|Shaggy
|West Holts
|Sunday
|1717:DecDec:thth pm
|1818:DecDec:thth pm
|Oumou Sangar?
|West Holts
|Sunday
|1515:DecDec:thth pm
|1616:DecDec:thth pm
|Yorkston/Thorne/Khan
|West Holts
|Sunday
|1414:DecDec:thth pm
|1515:DecDec:thth pm
|Ryley Walker
|West Holts
|Sunday
|1212:DecDec:thth pm
|1313:DecDec:thth pm
|House Gospel Choir
|West Holts
|Sunday
|1111:DecDec:thth am
|1212:DecDec:thth pm
|Annie Mac
|John Peel
|Friday
|2222:DecDec:thth pm
|2323:DecDec:thth pm
|Clean Bandit
|John Peel
|Friday
|2121:DecDec:thth pm
|2222:DecDec:thth pm
|Future Islands
|John Peel
|Friday
|1919:DecDec:thth pm
|2020:DecDec:thth pm
|Ride
|John Peel
|Friday
|1818:DecDec:thth pm
|1919:DecDec:thth pm
|Declan McKenna
|John Peel
|Friday
|1616:DecDec:thth pm
|1717:DecDec:thth pm
|The Lemon Twigs
|John Peel
|Friday
|1515:DecDec:thth pm
|1616:DecDec:thth pm
|Dua Lipa
|John Peel
|Friday
|1414:DecDec:thth pm
|1515:DecDec:thth pm
|Black Honey
|John Peel
|Friday
|1313:DecDec:thth pm
|1313:DecDec:thth pm
|Rews
|John Peel
|Friday
|1212:DecDec:thth pm
|1212:DecDec:thth pm
|Dam
|John Peel
|Friday
|1111:DecDec:thth am
|1111:DecDec:thth am
|Phoenix
|John Peel
|Saturday
|2222:DecDec:thth pm
|2323:DecDec:thth pm
|Father John Misty
|John Peel
|Saturday
|2121:DecDec:thth pm
|2222:DecDec:thth pm
|DJ Shadow
|John Peel
|Saturday
|1919:DecDec:thth pm
|2020:DecDec:thth pm
|Tove Lo
|John Peel
|Saturday
|1818:DecDec:thth pm
|1919:DecDec:thth pm
|Loyle Carner
|John Peel
|Saturday
|1616:DecDec:thth pm
|1717:DecDec:thth pm
|Cabbage
|John Peel
|Saturday
|1515:DecDec:thth pm
|1616:DecDec:thth pm
|The Amazons
|John Peel
|Saturday
|1414:DecDec:thth pm
|1515:DecDec:thth pm
|Inheaven
|John Peel
|Saturday
|1313:DecDec:thth pm
|1313:DecDec:thth pm
|Maggie Rogers
|John Peel
|Saturday
|1212:DecDec:thth pm
|1212:DecDec:thth pm
|Josh Barry
|John Peel
|Saturday
|1111:DecDec:thth am
|1111:DecDec:thth am
|Metronomy
|John Peel
|Sunday
|2222:DecDec:thth pm
|2323:DecDec:thth pm
|London Grammar
|John Peel
|Sunday
|2020:DecDec:thth pm
|2121:DecDec:thth pm
|Goldfrapp
|John Peel
|Sunday
|1919:DecDec:thth pm
|2020:DecDec:thth pm
|tba
|John Peel
|Sunday
|1717:DecDec:thth pm
|1818:DecDec:thth pm
|Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes
|John Peel
|Sunday
|1616:DecDec:thth pm
|1717:DecDec:thth pm
|King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
|John Peel
|Sunday
|1414:DecDec:thth pm
|1515:DecDec:thth pm
|Real Estate
|John Peel
|Sunday
|1313:DecDec:thth pm
|1414:DecDec:thth pm
|Sundara Karma
|John Peel
|Sunday
|1111:DecDec:thth am
|1212:DecDec:thth pm
|October Drift
|John Peel
|Sunday
|1111:DecDec:thth am
|1111:DecDec:thth am
|The Flaming Lips
|The Park
|Friday
|2222:DecDec:thth pm
|0000:DecDec:thth am
|Sleaford Mods
|The Park
|Friday
|2121:DecDec:thth pm
|2222:DecDec:thth pm
|tba
|The Park
|Friday
|1919:DecDec:thth pm
|2020:DecDec:thth pm
|Angel Olsen
|The Park
|Friday
|1818:DecDec:thth pm
|1919:DecDec:thth pm
|Mark Lanegan
|The Park
|Friday
|1616:DecDec:thth pm
|1717:DecDec:thth pm
|Hamilton Leithauser
|The Park
|Friday
|1515:DecDec:thth pm
|1616:DecDec:thth pm
|Margo Price
|The Park
|Friday
|1313:DecDec:thth pm
|1414:DecDec:thth pm
|Bo Ningen
|The Park
|Friday
|1212:DecDec:thth pm
|1313:DecDec:thth pm
|Georgia
|The Park
|Friday
|1111:DecDec:thth am
|1111:DecDec:thth am
|Warpaint
|The Park
|Saturday
|2323:DecDec:thth pm
|0000:DecDec:thth am
|Joe Goddard
|The Park
|Saturday
|2121:DecDec:thth pm
|2222:DecDec:thth pm
|Songhoy Blues
|The Park
|Saturday
|1919:DecDec:thth pm
|2121:DecDec:thth pm
|Temples
|The Park
|Saturday
|1818:DecDec:thth pm
|1919:DecDec:thth pm
|Nadia Rose
|The Park
|Saturday
|1616:DecDec:thth pm
|1717:DecDec:thth pm
|Sigrid
|The Park
|Saturday
|1515:DecDec:thth pm
|1616:DecDec:thth pm
|The Moonlandingz
|The Park
|Saturday
|1313:DecDec:thth pm
|1414:DecDec:thth pm
|Amber Arcades
|The Park
|Saturday
|1212:DecDec:thth pm
|1313:DecDec:thth pm
|Kelsey Lu
|The Park
|Saturday
|1111:DecDec:thth am
|1111:DecDec:thth am
|Kano
|The Park
|Sunday
|2121:DecDec:thth pm
|2222:DecDec:thth pm
|Sampha
|The Park
|Sunday
|1919:DecDec:thth pm
|2020:DecDec:thth pm
|Nick Mulvey
|The Park
|Sunday
|1818:DecDec:thth pm
|1919:DecDec:thth pm
|Lisa Hannigan
|The Park
|Sunday
|1616:DecDec:thth pm
|1717:DecDec:thth pm
|Julia Jacklin
|The Park
|Sunday
|1515:DecDec:thth pm
|1616:DecDec:thth pm
|All We Are
|The Park
|Sunday
|1414:DecDec:thth pm
|1414:DecDec:thth pm
|Dr Dog
|The Park
|Sunday
|1212:DecDec:thth pm
|1313:DecDec:thth pm
|She Drew The Gun
|The Park
|Sunday
|1111:DecDec:thth am
|1212:DecDec:thth pm
|Avalonian Free State Choir
|The Park
|Sunday
|1010:DecDec:thth am
|1111:DecDec:thth am
|Billy Bragg
|Left Field
|Friday
|2121:DecDec:thth pm
|2222:DecDec:thth pm
|Cabbage
|Left Field
|Friday
|1919:DecDec:thth pm
|2020:DecDec:thth pm
|Nadine Shah
|Left Field
|Friday
|1818:DecDec:thth pm
|1919:DecDec:thth pm
|Shame
|Left Field
|Friday
|1717:DecDec:thth pm
|1717:DecDec:thth pm
|Big Bill's Radical Round-Up Ft. Billy Bragg, Zoe West, Paddy Nash, Luke Branch (ASYLUMS)
|Left Field
|Friday
|1515:DecDec:thth pm
|1616:DecDec:thth pm
|Panel: Can Culture Save Us? With Liberate Tate, Ava Vidal, Daniel Rachel,
|Left Field
|Friday
|1313:DecDec:thth pm
|1414:DecDec:thth pm
|Panel: Brexit One Year On With Jamie Maccoll, Radical Independence Scotland, Seb Dance Mep, Post Ref Racism
|Left Field
|Friday
|1212:DecDec:thth pm
|1313:DecDec:thth pm
|Alison Moyet
|Left Field
|Saturday
|2121:DecDec:thth pm
|2222:DecDec:thth pm
|Beans On Toast
|Left Field
|Saturday
|1919:DecDec:thth pm
|2020:DecDec:thth pm
|Muncie Girls
|Left Field
|Saturday
|1818:DecDec:thth pm
|1919:DecDec:thth pm
|Sad13
|Left Field
|Saturday
|1717:DecDec:thth pm
|1717:DecDec:thth pm
|Big Bill's Radical Round-Up Ft: Billy Bragg, She Drew The Gun, Steve Knightley
|Left Field
|Saturday
|1515:DecDec:thth pm
|1616:DecDec:thth pm
|Panel: Fake News And Dark Money With Carole Cadwalladr, Samira Shackle, Douglas Guilbeault, Gal-Dem
|Left Field
|Saturday
|1313:DecDec:thth pm
|1414:DecDec:thth pm
|Panel: Solidarity Beyond The Echo Chamber With Pcs Union, Black Lives Matter, Clive Lewis Mp, Migrants Organise
|Left Field
|Saturday
|1212:DecDec:thth pm
|1313:DecDec:thth pm
|Dreadzone
|Left Field
|Sunday
|2121:DecDec:thth pm
|2222:DecDec:thth pm
|Declan Mckenna
|Left Field
|Sunday
|1919:DecDec:thth pm
|2020:DecDec:thth pm
|Dennis
|Left Field
|Sunday
|1818:DecDec:thth pm
|1919:DecDec:thth pm
|Shay D
|Left Field
|Sunday
|1717:DecDec:thth pm
|1717:DecDec:thth pm
|Big Bill's Radical Round-Up Ft. Billy Bragg, Joe Solo, Louise Distras, Oh Pep!
|Left Field
|Sunday
|1515:DecDec:thth pm
|1616:DecDec:thth pm
|Panel: Keep Hope Alive: Elif Shafak And Yanis Varoufakis In Conversation With John Harris
|Left Field
|Sunday
|1313:DecDec:thth pm
|1414:DecDec:thth pm
|Panel: Is Democracy Broken? With John Mcdonnell Mp, Jonathan Bartley, Faiza Shaheen,