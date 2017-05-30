Glastonbury 2017: Have you seen the full lineup?

The Glastonbury 2017 organizers have put together the full lineup and stage times for the 2017 Glastonbury festival.

The 2017 Glastonbury festival kicks off on June 21st-25th! Did you know that the very first festival was held the day after Jimi Hendrix passed away? It was held for two days and pretty soon “word had got around,” and the festival started to get larger over the years, starting in 1970.

In a few days, EE’s official Glastonbury 2017 app will go live, allowing you to plan your personal line-up.

There are amazing stars from the lime-light getting ready to have a good time at the 2017 Glastonbury festival, including RadioHead, The XX, Royal Blood, Kris Kristofferson, Katy Perry, Foo Fighters, Ed Sheeran, Major Lazer, Halsey, Dropkick Murphys, Shaggy and many, many more artists will be performing during the week.

Artist Stage Day Start time End time Radiohead Pyramid Friday 2121:DecDec:thth pm 2323:DecDec:thth pm The xx Pyramid Friday 1919:DecDec:thth pm 2020:DecDec:thth pm Royal Blood Pyramid Friday 1717:DecDec:thth pm 1818:DecDec:thth pm Kris Kristofferson Pyramid Friday 1616:DecDec:thth pm 1717:DecDec:thth pm First Aid Kit Pyramid Friday 1414:DecDec:thth pm 1515:DecDec:thth pm Blossoms Pyramid Friday 1313:DecDec:thth pm 1414:DecDec:thth pm Paul Carrack Pyramid Friday 1212:DecDec:thth pm 1313:DecDec:thth pm Hacienda Classical Pyramid Friday 1010:DecDec:thth am 1111:DecDec:thth am Foo Fighters Pyramid Saturday 2121:DecDec:thth pm 2323:DecDec:thth pm The National Pyramid Saturday 1919:DecDec:thth pm 2020:DecDec:thth pm Katy Perry Pyramid Saturday 1818:DecDec:thth pm 1919:DecDec:thth pm Run the Jewels Pyramid Saturday 1616:DecDec:thth pm 1717:DecDec:thth pm Craig David Pyramid Saturday 1414:DecDec:thth pm 1515:DecDec:thth pm Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra Pyramid Saturday 1313:DecDec:thth pm 1414:DecDec:thth pm Vieux Farka Tour? Pyramid Saturday 1111:DecDec:thth am 1212:DecDec:thth pm The Bootleg Beatles & the Pepperland Sinfonia Pyramid Saturday 1010:DecDec:thth am 1111:DecDec:thth am Ed Sheeran Pyramid Sunday 2121:DecDec:thth pm 2323:DecDec:thth pm Biffy Clyro Pyramid Sunday 1919:DecDec:thth pm 2020:DecDec:thth pm Chic Pyramid Sunday 1717:DecDec:thth pm 1818:DecDec:thth pm Barry Gibb Pyramid Sunday 1616:DecDec:thth pm 1717:DecDec:thth pm Laura Marling Pyramid Sunday 1414:DecDec:thth pm 1515:DecDec:thth pm Jamie Cullum Pyramid Sunday 1212:DecDec:thth pm 1313:DecDec:thth pm Orchestra Baobab Pyramid Sunday 1111:DecDec:thth am 1212:DecDec:thth pm Black Dyke Band Pyramid Sunday 1010:DecDec:thth am 1111:DecDec:thth am Major Lazer Other Friday 2222:DecDec:thth pm 2323:DecDec:thth pm Lorde Other Friday 2020:DecDec:thth pm 2121:DecDec:thth pm George Ezra Other Friday 1919:DecDec:thth pm 2020:DecDec:thth pm Halsey Other Friday 1717:DecDec:thth pm 1818:DecDec:thth pm Glass Animals Other Friday 1616:DecDec:thth pm 1717:DecDec:thth pm Circa Waves Other Friday 1515:DecDec:thth pm 1515:DecDec:thth pm Nothing But Thieves Other Friday 1313:DecDec:thth pm 1414:DecDec:thth pm Charli XCX Other Friday 1212:DecDec:thth pm 1313:DecDec:thth pm The Pretenders Other Friday 1111:DecDec:thth am 1212:DecDec:thth pm Alt-J Other Saturday 2222:DecDec:thth pm 2323:DecDec:thth pm Stormzy Other Saturday 2020:DecDec:thth pm 2121:DecDec:thth pm Wiley Other Saturday 1919:DecDec:thth pm 2020:DecDec:thth pm tba Other Saturday 1717:DecDec:thth pm 1818:DecDec:thth pm Kaiser Chiefs Other Saturday 1616:DecDec:thth pm 1717:DecDec:thth pm Wild Beasts Other Saturday 1414:DecDec:thth pm 1515:DecDec:thth pm British Sea Power Other Saturday 1313:DecDec:thth pm 1414:DecDec:thth pm Whitney Other Saturday 1212:DecDec:thth pm 1212:DecDec:thth pm Gabrielle Aplin Other Saturday 1111:DecDec:thth am 1111:DecDec:thth am Boy Better Know Other Sunday 2222:DecDec:thth pm 2323:DecDec:thth pm Emeli Sand? Other Sunday 2020:DecDec:thth pm 2121:DecDec:thth pm Courteeners Other Sunday 1818:DecDec:thth pm 1919:DecDec:thth pm Haim Other Sunday 1717:DecDec:thth pm 1818:DecDec:thth pm Kodaline Other Sunday 1616:DecDec:thth pm 1717:DecDec:thth pm Rag'n'bone Man Other Sunday 1414:DecDec:thth pm 1515:DecDec:thth pm Dropkick Murphys Other Sunday 1313:DecDec:thth pm 1414:DecDec:thth pm Deaf Havana Other Sunday 1212:DecDec:thth pm 1313:DecDec:thth pm Slaves Other Sunday 1111:DecDec:thth am 1111:DecDec:thth am Dizzee Rascal West Holts Friday 2222:DecDec:thth pm 2323:DecDec:thth pm Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals West Holts Friday 2020:DecDec:thth pm 2121:DecDec:thth pm Little Dragon West Holts Friday 1919:DecDec:thth pm 2020:DecDec:thth pm Kate Tempest West Holts Friday 1717:DecDec:thth pm 1818:DecDec:thth pm Pat Thomas & the Kwashibu Area Band West Holts Friday 1616:DecDec:thth pm 1717:DecDec:thth pm Ata Kak West Holts Friday 1414:DecDec:thth pm 1515:DecDec:thth pm Henry Wu presents the Kamaal Williams Ensemble West Holts Friday 1313:DecDec:thth pm 1414:DecDec:thth pm Hot 8 Brass Band West Holts Friday 1212:DecDec:thth pm 1313:DecDec:thth pm The Jacksons West Holts Saturday 2222:DecDec:thth pm 2323:DecDec:thth pm Solange West Holts Saturday 2020:DecDec:thth pm 2121:DecDec:thth pm The Avalanches West Holts Saturday 1919:DecDec:thth pm 2020:DecDec:thth pm Toots & the Maytals West Holts Saturday 1717:DecDec:thth pm 1818:DecDec:thth pm Badbadnotgood West Holts Saturday 1616:DecDec:thth pm 1717:DecDec:thth pm Thundercat West Holts Saturday 1414:DecDec:thth pm 1515:DecDec:thth pm Afriquoi West Holts Saturday 1313:DecDec:thth pm 1414:DecDec:thth pm Khruangbin West Holts Saturday 1111:DecDec:thth am 1212:DecDec:thth pm Justice West Holts Sunday 2222:DecDec:thth pm 2323:DecDec:thth pm Moderat West Holts Sunday 2020:DecDec:thth pm 2121:DecDec:thth pm The Cinematic Orchestra West Holts Sunday 1818:DecDec:thth pm 1919:DecDec:thth pm Shaggy West Holts Sunday 1717:DecDec:thth pm 1818:DecDec:thth pm Oumou Sangar? West Holts Sunday 1515:DecDec:thth pm 1616:DecDec:thth pm Yorkston/Thorne/Khan West Holts Sunday 1414:DecDec:thth pm 1515:DecDec:thth pm Ryley Walker West Holts Sunday 1212:DecDec:thth pm 1313:DecDec:thth pm House Gospel Choir West Holts Sunday 1111:DecDec:thth am 1212:DecDec:thth pm Annie Mac John Peel Friday 2222:DecDec:thth pm 2323:DecDec:thth pm Clean Bandit John Peel Friday 2121:DecDec:thth pm 2222:DecDec:thth pm Future Islands John Peel Friday 1919:DecDec:thth pm 2020:DecDec:thth pm Ride John Peel Friday 1818:DecDec:thth pm 1919:DecDec:thth pm Declan McKenna John Peel Friday 1616:DecDec:thth pm 1717:DecDec:thth pm The Lemon Twigs John Peel Friday 1515:DecDec:thth pm 1616:DecDec:thth pm Dua Lipa John Peel Friday 1414:DecDec:thth pm 1515:DecDec:thth pm Black Honey John Peel Friday 1313:DecDec:thth pm 1313:DecDec:thth pm Rews John Peel Friday 1212:DecDec:thth pm 1212:DecDec:thth pm Dam John Peel Friday 1111:DecDec:thth am 1111:DecDec:thth am Phoenix John Peel Saturday 2222:DecDec:thth pm 2323:DecDec:thth pm Father John Misty John Peel Saturday 2121:DecDec:thth pm 2222:DecDec:thth pm DJ Shadow John Peel Saturday 1919:DecDec:thth pm 2020:DecDec:thth pm Tove Lo John Peel Saturday 1818:DecDec:thth pm 1919:DecDec:thth pm Loyle Carner John Peel Saturday 1616:DecDec:thth pm 1717:DecDec:thth pm Cabbage John Peel Saturday 1515:DecDec:thth pm 1616:DecDec:thth pm The Amazons John Peel Saturday 1414:DecDec:thth pm 1515:DecDec:thth pm Inheaven John Peel Saturday 1313:DecDec:thth pm 1313:DecDec:thth pm Maggie Rogers John Peel Saturday 1212:DecDec:thth pm 1212:DecDec:thth pm Josh Barry John Peel Saturday 1111:DecDec:thth am 1111:DecDec:thth am Metronomy John Peel Sunday 2222:DecDec:thth pm 2323:DecDec:thth pm London Grammar John Peel Sunday 2020:DecDec:thth pm 2121:DecDec:thth pm Goldfrapp John Peel Sunday 1919:DecDec:thth pm 2020:DecDec:thth pm tba John Peel Sunday 1717:DecDec:thth pm 1818:DecDec:thth pm Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes John Peel Sunday 1616:DecDec:thth pm 1717:DecDec:thth pm King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard John Peel Sunday 1414:DecDec:thth pm 1515:DecDec:thth pm Real Estate John Peel Sunday 1313:DecDec:thth pm 1414:DecDec:thth pm Sundara Karma John Peel Sunday 1111:DecDec:thth am 1212:DecDec:thth pm October Drift John Peel Sunday 1111:DecDec:thth am 1111:DecDec:thth am The Flaming Lips The Park Friday 2222:DecDec:thth pm 0000:DecDec:thth am Sleaford Mods The Park Friday 2121:DecDec:thth pm 2222:DecDec:thth pm tba The Park Friday 1919:DecDec:thth pm 2020:DecDec:thth pm Angel Olsen The Park Friday 1818:DecDec:thth pm 1919:DecDec:thth pm Mark Lanegan The Park Friday 1616:DecDec:thth pm 1717:DecDec:thth pm Hamilton Leithauser The Park Friday 1515:DecDec:thth pm 1616:DecDec:thth pm Margo Price The Park Friday 1313:DecDec:thth pm 1414:DecDec:thth pm Bo Ningen The Park Friday 1212:DecDec:thth pm 1313:DecDec:thth pm Georgia The Park Friday 1111:DecDec:thth am 1111:DecDec:thth am Warpaint The Park Saturday 2323:DecDec:thth pm 0000:DecDec:thth am Joe Goddard The Park Saturday 2121:DecDec:thth pm 2222:DecDec:thth pm Songhoy Blues The Park Saturday 1919:DecDec:thth pm 2121:DecDec:thth pm Temples The Park Saturday 1818:DecDec:thth pm 1919:DecDec:thth pm Nadia Rose The Park Saturday 1616:DecDec:thth pm 1717:DecDec:thth pm Sigrid The Park Saturday 1515:DecDec:thth pm 1616:DecDec:thth pm The Moonlandingz The Park Saturday 1313:DecDec:thth pm 1414:DecDec:thth pm Amber Arcades The Park Saturday 1212:DecDec:thth pm 1313:DecDec:thth pm Kelsey Lu The Park Saturday 1111:DecDec:thth am 1111:DecDec:thth am Kano The Park Sunday 2121:DecDec:thth pm 2222:DecDec:thth pm Sampha The Park Sunday 1919:DecDec:thth pm 2020:DecDec:thth pm Nick Mulvey The Park Sunday 1818:DecDec:thth pm 1919:DecDec:thth pm Lisa Hannigan The Park Sunday 1616:DecDec:thth pm 1717:DecDec:thth pm Julia Jacklin The Park Sunday 1515:DecDec:thth pm 1616:DecDec:thth pm All We Are The Park Sunday 1414:DecDec:thth pm 1414:DecDec:thth pm Dr Dog The Park Sunday 1212:DecDec:thth pm 1313:DecDec:thth pm She Drew The Gun The Park Sunday 1111:DecDec:thth am 1212:DecDec:thth pm Avalonian Free State Choir The Park Sunday 1010:DecDec:thth am 1111:DecDec:thth am Billy Bragg Left Field Friday 2121:DecDec:thth pm 2222:DecDec:thth pm Cabbage Left Field Friday 1919:DecDec:thth pm 2020:DecDec:thth pm Nadine Shah Left Field Friday 1818:DecDec:thth pm 1919:DecDec:thth pm Shame Left Field Friday 1717:DecDec:thth pm 1717:DecDec:thth pm Big Bill's Radical Round-Up Ft. Billy Bragg, Zoe West, Paddy Nash, Luke Branch (ASYLUMS) Left Field Friday 1515:DecDec:thth pm 1616:DecDec:thth pm Panel: Can Culture Save Us? With Liberate Tate, Ava Vidal, Daniel Rachel, Left Field Friday 1313:DecDec:thth pm 1414:DecDec:thth pm Panel: Brexit One Year On With Jamie Maccoll, Radical Independence Scotland, Seb Dance Mep, Post Ref Racism Left Field Friday 1212:DecDec:thth pm 1313:DecDec:thth pm Alison Moyet Left Field Saturday 2121:DecDec:thth pm 2222:DecDec:thth pm Beans On Toast Left Field Saturday 1919:DecDec:thth pm 2020:DecDec:thth pm Muncie Girls Left Field Saturday 1818:DecDec:thth pm 1919:DecDec:thth pm Sad13 Left Field Saturday 1717:DecDec:thth pm 1717:DecDec:thth pm Big Bill's Radical Round-Up Ft: Billy Bragg, She Drew The Gun, Steve Knightley Left Field Saturday 1515:DecDec:thth pm 1616:DecDec:thth pm Panel: Fake News And Dark Money With Carole Cadwalladr, Samira Shackle, Douglas Guilbeault, Gal-Dem Left Field Saturday 1313:DecDec:thth pm 1414:DecDec:thth pm Panel: Solidarity Beyond The Echo Chamber With Pcs Union, Black Lives Matter, Clive Lewis Mp, Migrants Organise Left Field Saturday 1212:DecDec:thth pm 1313:DecDec:thth pm Dreadzone Left Field Sunday 2121:DecDec:thth pm 2222:DecDec:thth pm Declan Mckenna Left Field Sunday 1919:DecDec:thth pm 2020:DecDec:thth pm Dennis Left Field Sunday 1818:DecDec:thth pm 1919:DecDec:thth pm Shay D Left Field Sunday 1717:DecDec:thth pm 1717:DecDec:thth pm Big Bill's Radical Round-Up Ft. Billy Bragg, Joe Solo, Louise Distras, Oh Pep! Left Field Sunday 1515:DecDec:thth pm 1616:DecDec:thth pm Panel: Keep Hope Alive: Elif Shafak And Yanis Varoufakis In Conversation With John Harris Left Field Sunday 1313:DecDec:thth pm 1414:DecDec:thth pm Panel: Is Democracy Broken? With John Mcdonnell Mp, Jonathan Bartley, Faiza Shaheen,

(Visited 29 times, 29 visits today)

Related