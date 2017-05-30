Glastonbury 2017: Have you seen the full lineup?

The Glastonbury 2017 organizers have put together the full lineup and stage times for the 2017 Glastonbury festival.

The 2017 Glastonbury festival kicks off on June 21st-25th! Did you know that the very first festival was held the day after Jimi Hendrix passed away? It was held for two days and pretty soon “word had got around,” and the festival started to get larger over the years, starting in 1970.

In a few days, EE’s official Glastonbury 2017 app will go live, allowing you to plan your personal line-up.

There are amazing stars from the lime-light getting ready to have a good time at the 2017 Glastonbury festival, including RadioHead, The XX, Royal Blood, Kris Kristofferson, Katy Perry, Foo Fighters, Ed Sheeran, Major Lazer, Halsey, Dropkick Murphys, Shaggy and many, many more artists will be performing during the week.

     
ArtistStageDayStart timeEnd time
RadioheadPyramidFriday2121:DecDec:thth pm2323:DecDec:thth pm
The xxPyramidFriday1919:DecDec:thth pm2020:DecDec:thth pm
Royal BloodPyramidFriday1717:DecDec:thth pm1818:DecDec:thth pm
Kris KristoffersonPyramidFriday1616:DecDec:thth pm1717:DecDec:thth pm
First Aid KitPyramidFriday1414:DecDec:thth pm1515:DecDec:thth pm
BlossomsPyramidFriday1313:DecDec:thth pm1414:DecDec:thth pm
Paul CarrackPyramidFriday1212:DecDec:thth pm1313:DecDec:thth pm
Hacienda ClassicalPyramidFriday1010:DecDec:thth am1111:DecDec:thth am
Foo FightersPyramidSaturday2121:DecDec:thth pm2323:DecDec:thth pm
The NationalPyramidSaturday1919:DecDec:thth pm2020:DecDec:thth pm
Katy PerryPyramidSaturday1818:DecDec:thth pm1919:DecDec:thth pm
Run the JewelsPyramidSaturday1616:DecDec:thth pm1717:DecDec:thth pm
Craig DavidPyramidSaturday1414:DecDec:thth pm1515:DecDec:thth pm
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues OrchestraPyramidSaturday1313:DecDec:thth pm1414:DecDec:thth pm
Vieux Farka Tour?PyramidSaturday1111:DecDec:thth am1212:DecDec:thth pm
The Bootleg Beatles & the Pepperland SinfoniaPyramidSaturday1010:DecDec:thth am1111:DecDec:thth am
Ed SheeranPyramidSunday2121:DecDec:thth pm2323:DecDec:thth pm
Biffy ClyroPyramidSunday1919:DecDec:thth pm2020:DecDec:thth pm
ChicPyramidSunday1717:DecDec:thth pm1818:DecDec:thth pm
Barry GibbPyramidSunday1616:DecDec:thth pm1717:DecDec:thth pm
Laura MarlingPyramidSunday1414:DecDec:thth pm1515:DecDec:thth pm
Jamie CullumPyramidSunday1212:DecDec:thth pm1313:DecDec:thth pm
Orchestra BaobabPyramidSunday1111:DecDec:thth am1212:DecDec:thth pm
Black Dyke BandPyramidSunday1010:DecDec:thth am1111:DecDec:thth am
Major LazerOtherFriday2222:DecDec:thth pm2323:DecDec:thth pm
LordeOtherFriday2020:DecDec:thth pm2121:DecDec:thth pm
George EzraOtherFriday1919:DecDec:thth pm2020:DecDec:thth pm
HalseyOtherFriday1717:DecDec:thth pm1818:DecDec:thth pm
Glass AnimalsOtherFriday1616:DecDec:thth pm1717:DecDec:thth pm
Circa WavesOtherFriday1515:DecDec:thth pm1515:DecDec:thth pm
Nothing But ThievesOtherFriday1313:DecDec:thth pm1414:DecDec:thth pm
Charli XCXOtherFriday1212:DecDec:thth pm1313:DecDec:thth pm
The PretendersOtherFriday1111:DecDec:thth am1212:DecDec:thth pm
Alt-JOtherSaturday2222:DecDec:thth pm2323:DecDec:thth pm
StormzyOtherSaturday2020:DecDec:thth pm2121:DecDec:thth pm
WileyOtherSaturday1919:DecDec:thth pm2020:DecDec:thth pm
tbaOtherSaturday1717:DecDec:thth pm1818:DecDec:thth pm
Kaiser ChiefsOtherSaturday1616:DecDec:thth pm1717:DecDec:thth pm
Wild BeastsOtherSaturday1414:DecDec:thth pm1515:DecDec:thth pm
British Sea PowerOtherSaturday1313:DecDec:thth pm1414:DecDec:thth pm
WhitneyOtherSaturday1212:DecDec:thth pm1212:DecDec:thth pm
Gabrielle AplinOtherSaturday1111:DecDec:thth am1111:DecDec:thth am
Boy Better KnowOtherSunday2222:DecDec:thth pm2323:DecDec:thth pm
Emeli Sand?OtherSunday2020:DecDec:thth pm2121:DecDec:thth pm
CourteenersOtherSunday1818:DecDec:thth pm1919:DecDec:thth pm
HaimOtherSunday1717:DecDec:thth pm1818:DecDec:thth pm
KodalineOtherSunday1616:DecDec:thth pm1717:DecDec:thth pm
Rag'n'bone ManOtherSunday1414:DecDec:thth pm1515:DecDec:thth pm
Dropkick MurphysOtherSunday1313:DecDec:thth pm1414:DecDec:thth pm
Deaf HavanaOtherSunday1212:DecDec:thth pm1313:DecDec:thth pm
SlavesOtherSunday1111:DecDec:thth am1111:DecDec:thth am
Dizzee RascalWest HoltsFriday2222:DecDec:thth pm2323:DecDec:thth pm
Anderson .Paak & the Free NationalsWest HoltsFriday2020:DecDec:thth pm2121:DecDec:thth pm
Little DragonWest HoltsFriday1919:DecDec:thth pm2020:DecDec:thth pm
Kate TempestWest HoltsFriday1717:DecDec:thth pm1818:DecDec:thth pm
Pat Thomas & the Kwashibu Area BandWest HoltsFriday1616:DecDec:thth pm1717:DecDec:thth pm
Ata KakWest HoltsFriday1414:DecDec:thth pm1515:DecDec:thth pm
Henry Wu presents the Kamaal Williams EnsembleWest HoltsFriday1313:DecDec:thth pm1414:DecDec:thth pm
Hot 8 Brass BandWest HoltsFriday1212:DecDec:thth pm1313:DecDec:thth pm
The JacksonsWest HoltsSaturday2222:DecDec:thth pm2323:DecDec:thth pm
SolangeWest HoltsSaturday2020:DecDec:thth pm2121:DecDec:thth pm
The AvalanchesWest HoltsSaturday1919:DecDec:thth pm2020:DecDec:thth pm
Toots & the MaytalsWest HoltsSaturday1717:DecDec:thth pm1818:DecDec:thth pm
BadbadnotgoodWest HoltsSaturday1616:DecDec:thth pm1717:DecDec:thth pm
ThundercatWest HoltsSaturday1414:DecDec:thth pm1515:DecDec:thth pm
AfriquoiWest HoltsSaturday1313:DecDec:thth pm1414:DecDec:thth pm
KhruangbinWest HoltsSaturday1111:DecDec:thth am1212:DecDec:thth pm
JusticeWest HoltsSunday2222:DecDec:thth pm2323:DecDec:thth pm
ModeratWest HoltsSunday2020:DecDec:thth pm2121:DecDec:thth pm
The Cinematic OrchestraWest HoltsSunday1818:DecDec:thth pm1919:DecDec:thth pm
ShaggyWest HoltsSunday1717:DecDec:thth pm1818:DecDec:thth pm
Oumou Sangar?West HoltsSunday1515:DecDec:thth pm1616:DecDec:thth pm
Yorkston/Thorne/KhanWest HoltsSunday1414:DecDec:thth pm1515:DecDec:thth pm
Ryley WalkerWest HoltsSunday1212:DecDec:thth pm1313:DecDec:thth pm
House Gospel ChoirWest HoltsSunday1111:DecDec:thth am1212:DecDec:thth pm
Annie MacJohn PeelFriday2222:DecDec:thth pm2323:DecDec:thth pm
Clean BanditJohn PeelFriday2121:DecDec:thth pm2222:DecDec:thth pm
Future IslandsJohn PeelFriday1919:DecDec:thth pm2020:DecDec:thth pm
RideJohn PeelFriday1818:DecDec:thth pm1919:DecDec:thth pm
Declan McKennaJohn PeelFriday1616:DecDec:thth pm1717:DecDec:thth pm
The Lemon TwigsJohn PeelFriday1515:DecDec:thth pm1616:DecDec:thth pm
Dua LipaJohn PeelFriday1414:DecDec:thth pm1515:DecDec:thth pm
Black HoneyJohn PeelFriday1313:DecDec:thth pm1313:DecDec:thth pm
RewsJohn PeelFriday1212:DecDec:thth pm1212:DecDec:thth pm
DamJohn PeelFriday1111:DecDec:thth am1111:DecDec:thth am
PhoenixJohn PeelSaturday2222:DecDec:thth pm2323:DecDec:thth pm
Father John MistyJohn PeelSaturday2121:DecDec:thth pm2222:DecDec:thth pm
DJ ShadowJohn PeelSaturday1919:DecDec:thth pm2020:DecDec:thth pm
Tove LoJohn PeelSaturday1818:DecDec:thth pm1919:DecDec:thth pm
Loyle CarnerJohn PeelSaturday1616:DecDec:thth pm1717:DecDec:thth pm
CabbageJohn PeelSaturday1515:DecDec:thth pm1616:DecDec:thth pm
The AmazonsJohn PeelSaturday1414:DecDec:thth pm1515:DecDec:thth pm
InheavenJohn PeelSaturday1313:DecDec:thth pm1313:DecDec:thth pm
Maggie RogersJohn PeelSaturday1212:DecDec:thth pm1212:DecDec:thth pm
Josh BarryJohn PeelSaturday1111:DecDec:thth am1111:DecDec:thth am
MetronomyJohn PeelSunday2222:DecDec:thth pm2323:DecDec:thth pm
London GrammarJohn PeelSunday2020:DecDec:thth pm2121:DecDec:thth pm
GoldfrappJohn PeelSunday1919:DecDec:thth pm2020:DecDec:thth pm
tbaJohn PeelSunday1717:DecDec:thth pm1818:DecDec:thth pm
Frank Carter & the RattlesnakesJohn PeelSunday1616:DecDec:thth pm1717:DecDec:thth pm
King Gizzard & the Lizard WizardJohn PeelSunday1414:DecDec:thth pm1515:DecDec:thth pm
Real EstateJohn PeelSunday1313:DecDec:thth pm1414:DecDec:thth pm
Sundara KarmaJohn PeelSunday1111:DecDec:thth am1212:DecDec:thth pm
October DriftJohn PeelSunday1111:DecDec:thth am1111:DecDec:thth am
The Flaming LipsThe ParkFriday2222:DecDec:thth pm0000:DecDec:thth am
Sleaford ModsThe ParkFriday2121:DecDec:thth pm2222:DecDec:thth pm
tbaThe ParkFriday1919:DecDec:thth pm2020:DecDec:thth pm
Angel OlsenThe ParkFriday1818:DecDec:thth pm1919:DecDec:thth pm
Mark LaneganThe ParkFriday1616:DecDec:thth pm1717:DecDec:thth pm
Hamilton LeithauserThe ParkFriday1515:DecDec:thth pm1616:DecDec:thth pm
Margo PriceThe ParkFriday1313:DecDec:thth pm1414:DecDec:thth pm
Bo NingenThe ParkFriday1212:DecDec:thth pm1313:DecDec:thth pm
GeorgiaThe ParkFriday1111:DecDec:thth am1111:DecDec:thth am
WarpaintThe ParkSaturday2323:DecDec:thth pm0000:DecDec:thth am
Joe GoddardThe ParkSaturday2121:DecDec:thth pm2222:DecDec:thth pm
Songhoy BluesThe ParkSaturday1919:DecDec:thth pm2121:DecDec:thth pm
TemplesThe ParkSaturday1818:DecDec:thth pm1919:DecDec:thth pm
Nadia RoseThe ParkSaturday1616:DecDec:thth pm1717:DecDec:thth pm
SigridThe ParkSaturday1515:DecDec:thth pm1616:DecDec:thth pm
The MoonlandingzThe ParkSaturday1313:DecDec:thth pm1414:DecDec:thth pm
Amber ArcadesThe ParkSaturday1212:DecDec:thth pm1313:DecDec:thth pm
Kelsey LuThe ParkSaturday1111:DecDec:thth am1111:DecDec:thth am
KanoThe ParkSunday2121:DecDec:thth pm2222:DecDec:thth pm
SamphaThe ParkSunday1919:DecDec:thth pm2020:DecDec:thth pm
Nick MulveyThe ParkSunday1818:DecDec:thth pm1919:DecDec:thth pm
Lisa HanniganThe ParkSunday1616:DecDec:thth pm1717:DecDec:thth pm
Julia JacklinThe ParkSunday1515:DecDec:thth pm1616:DecDec:thth pm
All We AreThe ParkSunday1414:DecDec:thth pm1414:DecDec:thth pm
Dr DogThe ParkSunday1212:DecDec:thth pm1313:DecDec:thth pm
She Drew The GunThe ParkSunday1111:DecDec:thth am1212:DecDec:thth pm
Avalonian Free State ChoirThe ParkSunday1010:DecDec:thth am1111:DecDec:thth am
Billy BraggLeft FieldFriday2121:DecDec:thth pm2222:DecDec:thth pm
CabbageLeft FieldFriday1919:DecDec:thth pm2020:DecDec:thth pm
Nadine ShahLeft FieldFriday1818:DecDec:thth pm1919:DecDec:thth pm
ShameLeft FieldFriday1717:DecDec:thth pm1717:DecDec:thth pm
Big Bill's Radical Round-Up Ft. Billy Bragg, Zoe West, Paddy Nash, Luke Branch (ASYLUMS)Left FieldFriday1515:DecDec:thth pm1616:DecDec:thth pm
Panel: Can Culture Save Us? With Liberate Tate, Ava Vidal, Daniel Rachel,Left FieldFriday1313:DecDec:thth pm1414:DecDec:thth pm
Panel: Brexit One Year On With Jamie Maccoll, Radical Independence Scotland, Seb Dance Mep, Post Ref RacismLeft FieldFriday1212:DecDec:thth pm1313:DecDec:thth pm
Alison MoyetLeft FieldSaturday2121:DecDec:thth pm2222:DecDec:thth pm
Beans On ToastLeft FieldSaturday1919:DecDec:thth pm2020:DecDec:thth pm
Muncie GirlsLeft FieldSaturday1818:DecDec:thth pm1919:DecDec:thth pm
Sad13Left FieldSaturday1717:DecDec:thth pm1717:DecDec:thth pm
Big Bill's Radical Round-Up Ft: Billy Bragg, She Drew The Gun, Steve KnightleyLeft FieldSaturday1515:DecDec:thth pm1616:DecDec:thth pm
Panel: Fake News And Dark Money With Carole Cadwalladr, Samira Shackle, Douglas Guilbeault, Gal-DemLeft FieldSaturday1313:DecDec:thth pm1414:DecDec:thth pm
Panel: Solidarity Beyond The Echo Chamber With Pcs Union, Black Lives Matter, Clive Lewis Mp, Migrants OrganiseLeft FieldSaturday1212:DecDec:thth pm1313:DecDec:thth pm
DreadzoneLeft FieldSunday2121:DecDec:thth pm2222:DecDec:thth pm
Declan MckennaLeft FieldSunday1919:DecDec:thth pm2020:DecDec:thth pm
DennisLeft FieldSunday1818:DecDec:thth pm1919:DecDec:thth pm
Shay DLeft FieldSunday1717:DecDec:thth pm1717:DecDec:thth pm
Big Bill's Radical Round-Up Ft. Billy Bragg, Joe Solo, Louise Distras, Oh Pep!Left FieldSunday1515:DecDec:thth pm1616:DecDec:thth pm
Panel: Keep Hope Alive: Elif Shafak And Yanis Varoufakis In Conversation With John HarrisLeft FieldSunday1313:DecDec:thth pm1414:DecDec:thth pm
Panel: Is Democracy Broken? With John Mcdonnell Mp, Jonathan Bartley, Faiza Shaheen,

 

