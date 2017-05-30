Justin Bieber joining Ariana Grande for Manchester Benefit concert!

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande are joining together to perform in Manchester for the benefit concert in an effort to help those who were effected by the terror attack in Manchester last week.

he singer will headline the “One Love Manchester,” concert at the Old Trafford cricket ground.

It’s been speculated that Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Usher and Miley Cyrus will also be at the event in an effort to help raise money.

Ariana Grande w opened up on social media with a letter. And she wants nothing more than to help and not let the attack “divide us.” She wrote:

“We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win … Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before. She added: “Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy. So that is what it will continue to do for us. We will continue to honour the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy. They will be on my mind and in my heart every day and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life.”

Music really is here to help heal us (it got me through some tough times in my life) don’t you agree?

Blessed be.

Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande – As Long As You Love Me (Honeymoon Tour 4-8-15)

