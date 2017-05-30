Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon go bro-biking in the Hamptons!

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon are hilarious. Remember when they did the Camp Winnipesaukee skit? It doens’t matter what these two are plotting, it’s always hilarious.

Their latest collaboration shows them peddling around the Hamptons during Memorial Day weekend in what they call “bro-biking.”

Timberlake took to Instagram and shared the video of himself riding his bicycle And then he tilts the camera and we see Fallon came along for the ride.

The two are dorks, they end up shouting “bro-biking!”

They are pretty hilarious, don’t you think? Who else wants to go bro-biking now?

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)

Related