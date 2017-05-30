Kathy Griffin apologies for horrific pose with a beheaded Donald Trump!

Tuesday was supposed to be a funny day for Kathy Griffin. But it things went down hill fast after she posted a photo of herself posing with a beheaded President Donald Trump.

As you can imagine, outrage, fighting and very political conversations took place, which spread across social media.

Kathy Griffin did admit that her unfunny stunt did go too far. She said:

“I sincerely apologize,” Griffin said in a video. “I am just now seeing the reaction of these images. I’m a comic. I crossed the line. I move the line, then I cross it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it.” [ Beauty from the ashes: What I learned from my divorce! ]

Many of Trumps toughest critics were shocked by the offensive photograph of Griffin holding the fake Trump head like a terrorist who had successfully taken down their enemy.

But lets be real here, we’re not perfect and we all make mistakes. Kathy Griffin is in fact, a comic. Accidents happen and the truth is we have all ‘gone a little too far,’ with things in our lives.

Forgiveness is key and taking that she has already apologized, that’s fantastic, don’t you think?

Blessed be.

(Visited 17 times, 17 visits today)

Related