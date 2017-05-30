Kesha inspires us to stay strong during times of struggle with anxiety and depression!

Kesha Sebert has been through hell and back but she hasn’t stopped doing what’s best for her life.

After being abused by her producer Dr. Luke for years then caught in an ugly court battle, Kesha has been focusing on self-care, happiness, music and even sharing how she overcame her eating disorder.

The beautiful lady opened up about the bullying she went through as a young child and even made it clear that today it’s even harder for younger teens and adults because of social media.

“I know from personal experience how comments can mess up somebody’s self-confidence and sense of self-worth. I have felt so unlovable after reading cruel words written by strangers who don’t know a thing about me.”

Sebert even opened up about how she would compare herself to others and when she saw herself in the tabloids if she didn’t feel good enough depression and anxiety would set in and make life difficult.

“Seeing paparazzi photos of myself and the accompanying catty commentary fueled my eating disorder. The sick irony was that when I was at some of the lowest points in my life, I kept hearing how much better I looked. I knew I was destroying my body with my eating disorder, but the message I was getting was that I was doing great.”

How horrible is that? I mean, we shouldn’t be told that beauty only comes if you are as skinny as a tooth pick. That’s not healthy and Kesha has always been a beautiful lady.

We are all beautiful, handsome and good enough.

Kesha has always wanted nothing more than for us to realize that working on yourself makes you brave. She wrote:

“I’ve realized that once you take the step to help yourself, you’re going to be so happy you did. Taking the time to work on yourself requires bravery.”

And she couldn’t be closer to the truth, don’t you agree?

I think she really wants us to know that we should never be ashamed ourselves or our struggles.

“With this essay, I want to pass along the message to anyone who struggles with an eating disorder, or depression, or anxiety, or anything else, that if you have physical or emotional scars, don’t be ashamed of them, because they are part of you,” Kesha wrote. “Remember that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes. And that no one can take the magic you make.”

Simply inspiring, thank you Kesha for doing all you can to help others stay strong, we need it in this crazy world.

Kesha – We R Who We R

