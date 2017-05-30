Manchester Attack: Ariana Grande’s return could be this weekend!

Ariana Grande’s return to Manchester could be happening as soon as this weekend.

The gorgeous ladies team has been working hard to collaborate with Manchester police in hopes of setting up a safe concert there on Sunday to pay tribute and benefit those affected by last week’s horrifying terror attack, Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins opened up about the attack and concert details. He said:

“We are still working on that — there are still some of the finer details to get sorted,” Hopkins told BBC Radio Manchester of the concert, according to the Manchester Evening News. “I am fairly confident that we will be able to do both on Sunday and the people of Manchester will yet again be able to show their support.”

The authorities have been quite optimistic about pulling off the concert. And we’re glad that they will also be there to help protect everyone who may be in attendance.

It was just last week that Ariana promised a return to Manchester for a benefit show after a suicide bomber detonated an explosion outside the Manchester Arena shortly after Ariana Grande wrapped up her performance.

The explosion killed 22 people and injured dozens of victims.

Ariana Grande has been wanting to make this concert happen “sooner than later,” he said:

“When the idea of the concert came up, the first reaction was we need to speak to the families of the victims and see what they feel,” he told the BBC affiliate. “It is fair to say that the majority of them are very much in favor, there are some that clearly aren’t and that is absolutely understandable.”

Ariana Grande was completely heart-broken that there was a terror attack in Manchester and it’s even worse when it’s so close to her performance. And let’s not forget how close to home it hits because just a year ago the industry, family, friends and fans lost the beautiful Christina Grimmie.

While Christina Grimmie’s situation is different, it still hits way too close to home. After all, she is closely connected to Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and many more in the limelight. Losing her to a gunman wasn’t easy and now the industry is being very cautious with their artists (which I think is fantastic) because safety should always come first.

These things can change lives in such negative ways. And that’s why we love the fact that Ariana Grande is getting out there to help make a positive difference after such a horrifying week for family, friends of the victims and fans who would have never thought this could happen at a concert they were looking forward to enjoying and creating memories.

Police suspect that the attacker, 22-year-old Salman Abedi was the actual suicide bomber in the attack. ISIS has claimed responsibility for this horrible act of terror.

Police are still investigating the attack. Over the Memorial Day weekend they carried out armed raids across Manchester. The raids ended with the arrest of 25-year-old man in the Old Trafford area of the city.

Monday the operation expanded and the authorities were also able to arrest a 23-year-old who was found by the southeast cost of England. Authorities have confirmed the existence of internal investigations. They said:

“There is a lot of information coming out at the moment — about what happened, how this occurred, what people might or might not have known,” Rudd stated in an interview with Sky News on Monday. “And I think it is right that the MI5 takes a look to find out what the facts are.”

So, lets stand tall, let’s stand strong and let us not be shaken because that is what they want, they want us to be scared and I refuse to let them win, don’t you?

Let us know your thoughts on the incident in the comments below. And don’t forget to send love and prayers to the families who lost loved ones and Grande’s team.

Blessed be.

