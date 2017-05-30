Ryan Seacrest makes his relationship Instagram official!

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend Shayna Taylor have officially made their relationship public on Instagram.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, the couple took off to Turks and Caicos to get some nice romantic time in before the busy life resumes it’s daily routine.

Shayna took to her Instagram and shared pictures of their vacation, including one where Ryan is cutely giving her a kiss on her cheek.

D’awww these two are absolutely adorable!

Shayna captioned the photo with some colorful emoji hearts.

Love is in the air.

Blessed be.

