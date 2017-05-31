Chloe Moretz talks body shaming after her movies body-shaming poster!

Cloe Moretz has opened up about the new poster that was released for her upcoming parody film of Snow White, Red shoes & the 7 Dwarfs.

The 20-year-old actress is not okay with the new poster that was just released and is “appalled,” that it even got past marketing because it’s not okay to tell anyone that being fat is ugly.

Plus size model Tess Holliday was angry about the poster and tweeted out on social media. She wrote:

“How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly?”

And I couldn’t agree more, why are we telling children that people aren’t beautiful if they don’t look like the women on magazine covers?

The poster even has the words “What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 Dwarfs not so short?”

Um, yeah that’s pretty disturbing and we truly hope that these things get recalled because that’s just feeding children the wrong information. It’s good to hear that Chloe Moretz is also disturbed by the new movie poster.

What do you guys think about the poster? And what do you think about body shaming? Let us know in the comments below!

