Lorde invites fan to Governors Ball & just dropped a new jam!

What would you do if you’re favorite celebrity decided to invite you to an event with them? Probably, freak out right?

Lorde got onto Twitter after meeting a fan New York City while stopping for a smoothie at Liquiteria and sent her a private message. She wrote:

“I was gonna ask you in the store but I got shy!”

How awesome is that? I mean, yes, celebrities are just normal people like you and I but we admire their work and it’s always fun to sit down and actually become close friends, don’t you think?

And in case you didn’t know, Lorde’s “Perfect Places,” is now available for streaming and download.

The 20-year-old singer’s new jam is off her highly anticipated upcoming album “Melodrama,” which should drop on June 16, 2017.

Lorde couldn’t be more excited. She uploaded a picture to Instagram and left her family, friends and fans a message. She wrote:

“one of my favourites from melodrama… this is PERFECT PLACES. I hope you like it. link in my bio”

If you could sit down for lunch with anyone you admire right now, in or out of the limelight, who would it be and why? Let us know in the comments below!

Blessed be.

Lorde – Perfect Places

