Lorde invites her fan and new friend to Governors Ball!

What would you do if you’re favorite celebrity decided to invite you to an event with them? Probably, freak out right?

Lorde got onto Twitter after meeting a fan New York City while stopping for a smoothie at Liquiteria and sent her a private message. She wrote:

“I was gonna ask you in the store but I got shy!”

How awesome is that? I mean, yes, celebrities are just normal people like you and I but we admire their work and it’s always fun to sit down and actually become close friends, don’t you think?

If you could sit down for lunch with anyone you admire right now, in or out of the limelight, who would it be and why? Let us know in the comments below!

Blessed be.

