Rapper August Alsina opens up about his autoimmune disease!

Autoimmune disorders are becoming common and they are so hard to talk about with family and friends.

Rapper August Alsina has opened up about his battle against an autoimmune disease that targets his liver. He said:

“I have a liver disease where my autoimmune system is fighting against itself. Reality is I’m sick all the time. I’d really like to talk about it and I’m not looking for anybody’s sympathy.” “Please excuse my defense mechanism in this clip,” Alsina began. “I’m sicker than ever & having a hard time accepting what I feel & what the Doctors are saying is most true. After sitting down and talking with my fathers mother and sister.. They explained to me that sickness & illness runs in my family. My father & grandfather both died of severe illness. But they were FIGHTERS & that’s all that matters. Just ride with me is all I ask.”

These autoimmune disorders are a challenge in the lives of those who are diagnosed. The depression, anxiety and constantly feeling sick can drive a person to lose interest in the things they once loved.

How do I know? I too have an autoimmune disease, mine doesn’t effect my liver but it effects my gastrointestinal tract. These disease are real and many people are judged for “not feeling well,” but the reality is, we might look good on the outside, our insides on the other hand don’t look so healthy.

Spreading the word about autoimmune diseases and helping find cures is important and that’s why we are so glad that rapper August Alsina is talking about his autoimmune disease.

I’m certain it will help a lot of people and talking is the first step in spreading awareness.

Do you have an autoimmune disease? What has been the hardest part for you in your battles? Let us know in the comments below.

Blessed be.

