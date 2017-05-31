Vanessa Hudgens is the newest judge on ‘So You Think You Can Dance!’

Vanessa Hudgens must be super excited because she’s now one of their newest judges. And she’s getting back into what she truly loves, dancing!

THe 28-year-old actress will be joining “So You Think You Can Dance,” as their newest judge for the upcoming season.

This season of “So You Think You Can Dance,” will feature dancers from the ages of 18 to 30. And they will be able to show off each of their own unique styles.

Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy will be both returning as the judges for the new season.

Are you guess excited for SYTYCD? Season 14 of “So You Think You Can Dance,” comes out on Monday June 12 on FOX!

Be sure to check back for the latest updates on season 14 of “So You Think You Can Dance!”

Blessed be!

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)