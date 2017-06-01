10 Celebrity names that are actually sentences.
This is such a fun one. Did you know there are celebrity names that are so on point they make a sentence? Check out the fun list of celebrity names that are actually sentences below!
Be cautious when gossiping because Amber Heard.
http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-06-01-at-2.17.34-PM.png
Jordan Sparks when she walks into a room!
http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-06-01-at-2.34.28-PM.png
Don't worry if you're late because Tom Waits
http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-06-01-at-2.33.22-PM.png
Rude remarks made Bill Withers.
http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-06-01-at-2.32.24-PM.png
John Waters the garden well.
http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-06-01-at-2.31.15-PM.png
Hand fishing with Britney Spears would be fun.
http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-06-01-at-2.13.21-PM.png
Cher your heart and your soul.
http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-06-01-at-2.14.38-PM.png
Hello George Burns, please put the lighter down.
http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-06-01-at-2.15.34-PM.png
Kathy Bates like a pro.
http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-06-01-at-2.16.10-PM.png
Ben Folds the laundry pretty good.
http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-06-01-at-2.17.04-PM.png
Harry Styles to the fashion rescue!
http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-06-01-at-2.35.24-PM.png
