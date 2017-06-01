Brad Pitt comforts Chris Cornell’s kids after their loss at Universal studios!

Brad Pitt has reached out to Chris Cornell’s family during this time of grief in hopes of helping his children laugh and relax. It’s been hard on the family since the passing of Chris Cornell.

The handsome 54-year-old actor was spotted at Universal Studios Hollywood with Cornell’s two kiddos, Toni (12) and Christopher (11).

“Brad definitely seemed like he was there for the kids to have a good time.” A source opened up to E! News. “He was very accommodating to them and thankful to everybody at each attraction for helping them.” “Brad was gracious and polite, but seemed intent on making sure the kids were happy,” the source stated, adding that Christopher loved The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. “They all seemed comfortable together, like Brad was effectively taking their mind off of things for a few hours with a fun day at the park.” [ How Brad Pitt changed the world over the years! ]

Chris Cornell’s death is devastating to his family, friends and fans. who are still coping with his loss after being found unresponsive with a band around his neck in the bathroom of his hotel room while on tour in Detroit. Cornell was pronounced dead on scene. And it’s being speculated that it was a suicide.

“If [Cornell] was aware of what he was doing I don’t think Chris would ever do this to his family,” he told CNN. “The Chris I know would never do this to his family…I completely don’t believe he had this planned out.” “He always was focused on his children and his wife,” Brad stated. “Chris was the center of [Vicky’s] world and the world of her children. Everything revolved around Chris because he was such a great, fun, funny person.

Regardless off who, what, when, where and why. I think it’s important to learn from these horrific incidents. Suicide doesn’t have to be an option. But sometimes, people don’t get the help they need fast enough because this crazy life.

It’s nice to know that Brad Pitt has been able to comfort the family and be there for the kiddos. They deserve to smile during this difficult time and losing anyone to suicide is hard.

(I lost my aunt to suicide after she jumped off an 11 story building in Romania), I can only imagine how hard this is for Cornell’s family, friends and fans. But let’s keep sending them positive vibes and love as well as respecting their privacy and allowing them to grieve.

Have you ever lost someone you loved to suicide? Let us know how it affected you in the comments below.

Blessed be.

