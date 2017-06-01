Celebrities that paid tribute to Michael Jackson after learning he passed away!

Do you remember when the reports started coming in about Michael Jackson having a heart attack and passing away? Boy, I remember it just like it was yesterday.

I was in Tennessee for the Health Occupations Students of America and right before we were about to head out for competition I checked CNN and there it was written on the red banner, “Michael Jackson dead.”

That’s when my heart sunk along with everyone else. But it was a time to remember the king and many celebrities left warm and loving messages for the Michael Jackson.

P Diddy felt like Michael Jackson made ‘music come to life.” He wrote:

“Michael Jackson showed me that you can actually see the beat. He made the music come to life!! He made me believe in magic. I will miss him.”

Mariah Carey was absolutely devastated. She wrote:

“I am heartbroken. My prayers go out to the Jackson family,and my heart goes out to his children. Let us remember him for his unparalleled contribution to the world of music, his generosity of spirit in his quest to heal the world & the joy he brought to his millions of devoted fans throughout the world. I feel blessed to have performed with him several times & to call him my friend. No artist will ever take his place. His star will shine forever.”

Kim Kardashian was close to Michael Jackson, As she knew him for most of her life. She wrote:

“I’m looking at pictures of my 14th bday party at Neverland Ranch, these memories will last forever!”

Ashton Kutcher was stunned and couldn’t believe it was real. He wrote:

“Michael Jackson had a heart attack?” he asked fans on Twitter. After learning the truth he updated his Twitter: “Mike Jackson passed away today from a heart attack. That’s what tmz confrimed. Wow, pray for his kids.”

Even Arnold Schwarzenegger was heart broken. He wrote:

“We lost a great entertainer and a pop icon. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michael Jackson’s family, friends and fans.”

As for Katy Perry. She was nearly speechless. She wrote:

“Oh my God.”

Losing Michael Jackson was hard on many people in the world. Family, friends and fans had a hard time accepting the news. But Michael left a legacy that will never be forgotten. And his music will forever live on and inspire present and future artists.

What is something Michael Jackson inspired you to do in your life? Let us know in the comments below.

Blessed be.

Usher – Michael Jackson Tribute (iHeartRadio Music Awards 2014)

(Visited 21 times, 21 visits today)