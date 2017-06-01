‘Halsey drops ‘hopeless fountain kingdom’ album!

Halsey just dropped her album ‘hopeless fountain kingdom!’

The highly anticipated new album just dropped and the 22-year-old singer is excited for us to hear her 16-track set.

The unique album is titled in lower case letters and it’s her second album following “Bandlands,” which she released in August 2015.

If you haven’t heard the new album yet make sure to check it out on Spotify or iTunes! And let us know which are your favorite jams from the new ‘hopeless fountain kingdom,’ album!

Blessed be.

(Visited 8 times, 2 visits today)