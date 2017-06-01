James Corden and Ben Kingsley team up for Mary Poppins skit!

James Corden, how are you so talented and funny?

The 38-year-old talk show host is always looking to make funny skits with your favorite talent in the limelight. And this time he’s paired up with Ben Kingsley and they filmed a “Mary Poppins,” skit!

James (of course) played the role of Mary and Sir Ben was dressed up as chimney sweet Bert. They performed the classic “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Let’s Go Fly a Kite,” and our favorite “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”

We’re looking forward to seeing the full skit sometime next week. James Corden and Ben Kingsley started filming the skit on Wednesday (May 31, 2017) in London, England.

What has been your favorite James Corden skit so far? Don’t you just love all the effort he puts into his skits?

Sound off in the comments below.

Blessed be.

