Selena Gomez writes a ‘love letter,’ to the LGBTQ community!

Selena Gomez has opened up to Billboard about her feelings toward the LGBTQ community and it’s all positive vibes. She wrote:

“I remember as a young child going to brunch on Sundays with my mom and her group of friends. I had no idea they were all gay as I didn’t even comprehend what that meant at the time. All I knew is that I loved being surrounded by these kind, fun and loving friends my mother had around her. I definitely give credit to her for raising me in an environment that was incredibly open-minded and non-judgmental. She also surprised me at my 16th birthday party with a performance by the most beautiful drag queen singing my favorite song. I don’t think most 16 year olds can say that! [ Selena Gomez inspires the world to stay strong through depression! ] My co-writer Justin Tranter couldn’t believe I had never seen the Madonna documentary Truth or Dare and so while we were in Mexico he sat me down to watch it with him. I loved it and was especially struck by how groundbreaking it was for the gay rights movement and how far LGBTQ rights have come in my lifetime. There is still a significant amount of work to do and I look forward to the day when a person is never judged, discriminated or feared for their sexuality.”

That’s such an amazing memory and it’s great that her mother was able to have an open mind and be non-judgmental. We should always look for the best in people not the worst.

What do you think about Selena Gomez’s love letter to the LGBTQ community? Let us know in the comments below.

Blessed be.

