Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus & more to attend Manchester tribute concert!

The Manchester tribute concert has a great line-up ready to help raise money for the victims families that were involved in the Manchester attack outside of Ariana Grande’s concert.

Sadly, 22 people were killed and Salman Abedi and even more wounded on May 22, 2017.

Those attending the tribute concert will be able to see Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That, Niall Horan and Coldplay perform.

Sources with Ticketmaster told TMZ 9,000 of 14,200 free tickets were set aside for people who attended the Manchester show last month. There are still thousands of requests to review, including more than 10k requests which turned out to be frauds attempting to grab free tickets.

It’s crazy how far people will go sometimes to get what they want but I’m a firm believer in karma. What do you guys think about the Manchester tribute concert? Are any of our viewers going to attend? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Blessed be.

Ariana Grande – One Last Time (HD) Manchester Dangerous Woman Tour 22.5.17 | Samantha Barlow

