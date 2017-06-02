Eminem influenced the word ‘Stan’ to be added to Oxford Dictionary.

That’s absolutely right, The word “Stan,” has officially been added to the Oxford Dictionary and we have Eminem to thank for the addition.

If you remember back in the year 2000 when Eminem released the song “Stan,” about an obsessed fan who wouldn’t stop trying to contact Eminem?

The fan ended up taking his own life in the video because he never heard back from Eminem until it was too late.

The good news is even though the song told a sad story the meaning of the word “Stan,” in todays culture is a person who is extremely dedicated to their favorite musician or specific celebrity.

There are always a lot of interesting words to find in the Oxford Dictionary and I never expected Eminem’s “Stan,” to become one of the new additions.

What do you guys think about the addition to Oxfords dictionary? Yay or nay? Sound off in the comments below.

Blessed be.

Eminem – Stan ft. Dido

(Visited 6 times, 7 visits today)

Related