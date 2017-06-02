The Foo Fighters rock out in a nursing home!

The Foo Fighters just dropped their newest video for their single “Run,” and it looks like they had a lot of fun with some older folks.

The video shows the band as old men with white hair and long beards performing at a nursing home.

This is the first new song since 2015. And I have to say Dave-Grohl did an excellent job at directing the video.

If you haven’t seen the new video, check it out below

Blessed be.

Foo Fighters – Run

