What being sick with an autoimmune disorder taught me about happiness!

When I was in high school, I really started to think about what I really wanted to do for a career. I wasn’t worried about finding the “perfect,” career but one that I could be happy doing for the rest of my life. I had always loved to write and started creating stories by the time I could hold up a pencil.

I knew I wanted to be a filmmaker but it wasn’t until my Senior year in high school I realized it was going to be my goal. Pretty soon, I was working on film sets and Sundance Film Festival. I couldn’t wait to jump from one set to the next, it was the best atmosphere and I loved every single aspect about filming.

Never once did I find myself thinking “I hope I get really sick tomorrow, so I don’t have to go to work, so sick that taking care of myself became an over-whelming task. And here we are, in 2017 of this year I was finally diagnosed with Crohn’s disease of the small intestine.

It hasn’t been the easiest but at least we have an answer to all the issues that started to develop after high school and soon after getting married (to such a fantastic husband, yes, I did just shout him out, he’s that special) and starting my new life.

My new life was seemingly perfect, until I couldn’t eat without having pain, bloating and feeling like I just got sick with the 24 hour flu. After many tests, we had the answer and that’s when I had to take a step back from filmmaking, my career and life in general and focus on healing.

After all, my own immune system has been attacking my stomach for the majority of my life. The effects of Crohn’s disease are far beyond just the bowel, it causes indescribable anxiety and depression, skin issues, vision problems and multiple vitamin deficiencies which can come with symptoms of their very own.

Even though this has been (so far) the hardest part of my life, I realized that life does go on, it doesn’t stop to wait for you to catch up. And neither do the people around you because they have their lives to control as well.

I learned that happiness does come from within and realized that change, even the bad changes, the ones that hurt, can and will shape you into the person you’re supposed to become…

And now, I’m thankful to be alive and happy that one day soon (when ever I reach remission) I can start a family of my own and make my way back to Sundance Film Festival 2018.

Your happiness depends on you and the choices you make in life. The most important part is to see what you can learn from every trial and grow from them because being alive on it’s own, well, that’s a blessing.

Blessed be.

