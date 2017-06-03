‘13 Reasons Why’ has a bigger plot than we thought!

13 Reasons Why is about to head into production for the second season and some new information has been revealed.

What do we know so far?

Hannah will still be a part of the show.

Alex did attempt to commit suicide.

Jessica wants to deal with her rape

What can we expect?

Well, we know that Hannah didn’t tell anything untrue on her tapes but we also know that there are 12 other involved who each have a different story to tell.

There’s two sides to every pancake, right?

Brian Yorkey (the show runner) opened up about what we can expect. He said:

“Hannah told her version of events, but there are at least 12 kids who have another version of those events that we actually haven’t really heard from yet,” show runner Brian Yorkey shared during the FYC event.

I don’t think Hannah told any untruths on her tape. She reclaimed her narrative, which had really been taken from her.”

Ultimately, they are going into filming with no big expectations. He said: “I just want us all to do the same as this year. Just go in assuming that nobody is going to watch it, everyone’s gong to hate it, and try to make the best thing possible.”

What do you guys think will happen? Let us know in the comments below.

