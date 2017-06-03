Ariana Grande sends love to London Bridge victims one day before her benefit concert in Manchester.

Ariana Grande is sending all the love she can to the victims of the multiple attacks that occurred in London early Saturday morning.

A van struck pedestrians on London Bridge in central London which left a number of casualties and fatalities. Police have confirmed this as a “terror attack.”

This is happening just one day before Ariana Grande’s “One Love Manchester benefit concert,” that will be taking place tomorrow to remember and honor those victims and families lost in the Manchester attack after Ariana Grande’s performance.

The 23-year-old loving woman took to Twitter and shared her thoughts this Saturday morning. She wrote:

“Praying for London <3”

Yesterday Ariana was able to visit the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital to meet victims of the Manchester bombing.

Her heart is so pure, loving and constantly focused on helping make this world a better place to live.

And if you haven't seen the lineup yet, you can check that out right [ here ].

Blessed be.

Ariana Grande during her performance in Manchester http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-30-at-10.00.51-AM.png Ariana Grande performing in front of family, friends and fans before the horrific terror attack in Manchester.

Ariana Grande during her performance in Manchester http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-30-at-10.00.41-AM.png Ariana Grande looking just as gorgeous as ever during her performance in Manchester.

Ariana Grande during her performance in Manchester http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-30-at-10.00.22-AM.png The queen doing her thing!

Ariana Grande during her performance in Manchester http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-30-at-10.00.16-AM.png Ariana Grande performing before the terror attack in Manchester.

Ariana Grande during her performance in Manchester http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-30-at-10.00.10-AM.png Ariana Grande's performing before the attack on Manchester.

Ariana Grande during her performance in Manchester http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-30-at-10.00.00-AM.png Ariana Grande during her performance in Manchester. It will be good to see her get back out there for a benefit concert!

Ariana Grande during her performance in Manchester http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-30-at-9.59.51-AM.png Stunning. Previous Image Next Image info heading info content



