Ariana Grande: Watch ‘One Love Manchester’ benefit concert LIVE!

The One Love Manchester benefit concert is a little over an hour away and if you’re not able to be there physically, that’s okay because it will be streaming right live.

Ariana Grande got her crew together to help raise money for Manchester victim and their families. Proceeds from tickets will go toward “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.”

The show will bring forth some of your favorite performers including Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry.

You can check out the ‘One Love Manchester,‘ performance LIVE right off Ariana Grande’s YouTube channel.

Check it out below and don’t forget to let us know what you thought of the whole performance.

Blessed be.

#OneLoveManchester (Live)

