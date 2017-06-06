George and Amal Clooney welcome twins!

George and Amal Clooney have a lot to be thankful today. They just became parents twins. That’s right, Amal Clooney had a girl and a boy!

Their rep has confirmed that the birth took place Tuesday morning and the new little ones are named Ella and Alexander.

Their reps have confirmed that the kids and mom are “healthy, happy and doing fine.”

That’s so great, congrats to the Clooney family, we know they are going to have two wonderful parents.

What do you guys think about George and Amal Clooney newest addition to the family? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Blessed be.

