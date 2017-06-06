Here’s a toast to a successful Manchester benefit concert and how it inspired the world!

“What a better way to fight evil, with evil than to fight evil with good. Would you guys agree with that?”

-Justin Bieber, Manchester benefit concert 2017

Beauty comes in many shapes and sizes. And Ariana Grande? Well, she’s just one of the many beautiful things we got to witness during the Manchester benefit concert.

The Manchester benefit concert was put together in the wake of the terrorist attack during Ariana Grande’s performance last month. The terror attack took the lives of 22 people including children and injured more than 100 other victims.

Ariana wasn’t going to sit in the background and pretend that nothing happened because that’s not who she is as a person. Horrified, Grande was ready to take a stand and show terrorism that we would not be shaken and that’s how the “Manchester benefit concert,” idea began.

Scooter took the stage before introducing Ariana Grande and opened up about their phone call after the terror attack. He said:

“And just a week ago she (Ariana Grande) called me and I said “Ariana it’s okay.” and she said “Scooter if we do nothing, I can’t live with that, we must do something,” He added. “She’s one of the bravest people I know.”

The horrific attack was meant to instill fear in the world but we will not give into to fear, we will stand together as one and above all we will continue to love, right?

The proceeds that were generated on Sunday will go toward helping families and victims of last month’s attack on the Manchester Arena. It’s been speculated that a total of $12.9 million-dollars have been raised so far, isn’t that amazing?

The Dangerous Woman crew worked their butts off to help make it a successful benefit. And in such a short amount of time. Scooter mentioned just how proud he was of all the team-work he witnessed. He said:

“To my friend Ariana Grande and the entire Dangerous Woman crew, myself and all of us around the world are so grateful for you for stepping up and taking action. We also want to thank the Manchester first responders and all the bystanders who are probably here tonight, who risk their lives to save others, please give a round of applause to them.”

“I also want to say, prepared words, before we introduce my friend Ariana. And Uh, putting those words aside for a second, last night this nation was challenged were challenged and all of you were challenged and you had a decision to make if you were going to come out here tonight. And this is so beautiful. You guys made that decision, you guys looked fear right in the face and said “no we are Manchester,” and the world is watching.”

Don’t you agree that it took bravery to attend the benefit concert? There were many people who thought twice about attending due to the tragic event that happened on the London bridge just a day before the “One Love Manchester,” benefit concert were to take place.

Many who were planning on attending felt “apprehensive,” as one mother [Kimberley Temple] described. She said:

“I was a bit apprehensive this morning after last night’s news, but you’ve got to live your life and you can’t let them [terrorists] win.”

Another mother [Fran Nelson] opened up about supporting the charity and fear. She said:

“We really want to come and support the charity. You’ve got to keep going and you can’t be scared.”

The message that The Dangerous Woman crew, artists and fans showed on Sunday was remarkable. It was a message of defiance, compassion and unity. And that message echoed for a three-hour show.

“Manchester your bravery is our hope.”

-Scooter Braun

Scooter continued to bless the crowd with his love and a story about a little boy who lost his best friend. And all this little boy wanted was for Scooter to deliver a message to everyone who showed up to the benefit concert. He said:

“I promised one of those kids that I would deliver a message, his name is Adam, he is 15 years old. He lost his best friend Olivia that night and after his surgery we met him. And just about as I was about to leave the room, Adam looked at me and said, “hey scooter make sure you tell them, don’t go forward in anger, love spreads,” Adam if you’re watching, you’re our hero tonight.” He continued. “Evil will test us, it will show it’s face again but because of you, we can now represent through this as a world wide community that we will be ready, we will be fearless, we will be great and we will honor our children. The children of Manchester and all children around the world.”

“Hatred will never win, fear will never divide us because on this day we all stood with Manchester.”

As family, friends and fans probably agree, it’s safe to say that The Manchester benefit concert was quite inspiring. And we are so proud of everyone who worked so hard to help make this event happen. These events show us that there is still humanity left in this world.

It’s not the work we do or how we look that defines a person. It’s the actions they take to make the world a better place. And I have to say, Ariana Grande you and the rest of the team made this world a better place on Sunday.

Regardless of religion or beliefs, everyone was able to feel the love. And that’s what this life is about, pure love.

The passion was strong. One fan Jess Morgan opened up about the tragedy. She said:

“These past few weeks have been tough for every single person! When I first heard about what happened at Ariana Grande’s concert, I was shock. I didn’t want to believe it! Hearing the passing of the incredible people and the injured was terrifying. Ariana and her team did absolutely amazing and their response was outstanding. I heard what she planned to do which she offered to pay for the funeral and doing a benefit concert. Honestly she is brave and fearless. She gathered numerous artists together on one stage and fans come from all over the world to come together to celebrate the lives of the people who sadly passed away! The way her and her team did this was brilliant as at the concert you could not sent fear anywhere it was all filled with love and braveness! When everyone sang especially Ariana you could tell the passion she was giving. She has coped so so well during this tough time! She deserves everything she is an inspiration to young teens. I love her so so much ❤️❤️

From jess xxx”

There are so many crazy things going on in this world. And we can never predict what will come and try us tomorrow. But the most important things we can do is hold on to love, hold onto faith and never stop helping people where they need it in life because nobody should ever feel alone and scared.

Here’s a toast to Ariana Grande, The Dangerous Woman team, all talent and crew that took part in making this event happen. Here’s a toast to the officers and security that helped make this a ‘safe place,’ for everyone. Here’s a toast to the whole world because we are strong, we are one, we are united and we will forever be strong.

Blessed be.

Full – One Love Manchester benefit concert

