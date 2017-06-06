Justin Bieber continues to help Manchester victims! Check it out!

“God is good, in the midst of darkness, in the midst of evil, God is in the midst.” – Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber has a heart of gold and the Manchester benefit concert wasn’t all he had in mind for charity.

J-dawg has donated his hockey stick to raise further funds for the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

The 23-year-old singer, who also performed during the “One Love Manchester,” benefit concert loves hockey and if you’re a Belieber than you know how much he loves to play when the chance is given. And that’s why he met up with some of the Manchester Storm players on Monday (June 6, 2017) for a game with the players at Silver Blades Arena.

Many of those players were back at their US and Canadian homes due to it being ‘off-season,’ but Paul Swindlehurst arranged for some of the teammates to be there to play with Justin Bieber.

After the game Justin donated his hockey stick which will be auctioned at a charity game later this year.

Don’t you think it’s great that Justin has been able to continue charity work even through his busy schedule? We just love all the hard work he has put into his personal life.

And when I say personal life, I mean it personal, charity is a personal and intimate action. It’s not about attention and J-dawg never does it for attention but we just can’t help talk about it because we need more people doing small things like this in the world.

It just takes one example and it can spread like wild-fire. Here’s a huge thank you to J-dawg for all his help during these trying days.

Manchester Storm took to social media to share a picture of them with J-dawg. The post read:

“Not once, not twice,but THREE times! Welcome back to the @Mcr_Storm again, @justinbieber. (sic). On this occasion, with the vast majority of the Manchester Storm squad back in the US and Canada, it was left to the few remaining players that are still here in Manchester, plus a few rec players to take to the ice with the man himself, Mr Bieber! What an experience yet again for the few remaining Storm players, but also the rec players and kids in attendance. We think it’s fair to say Mr Bieber feels right at home here at the Storm Shelter!”

Apparently last year, Justin’s jersey was able to raise a few thousand pounds at the auction. The club is hopeful that the new sports equipment will also generate a lot of money for families that have lost loved ones and were hurt during the explosion at Ariana Grande’s concert last month.

Blessed be.

Justin Bieber Emotional Speech “God Is In The Midst Of Darkness” One Love Manchester

Pictures of Justin Bieber with

"I have long been a fan of UNICEF's work, and it is my privilege to be able to support the organization as they respond to the needs of all who have been affected by Typhoon Haiyan, now and into the future."

"It isn't about me, it's about the kids, plain and simple. I'm sharing this story in hopes that the world will help me end the education crisis."

"I remember growing up with not a lot. I wanna make sure each and every one of you has a great Christmas."

Justin Bieber has granted over 200 wishes via Make-A-Wish. And the majority of these wishes were granted without cameras around because it wasn't about attention for Justin. He is so sweet.

Justin Bieber wanted to make a difference and stop bullying with his Shots app.

Pictures of Justin Bieber giving to Children's Wish Foundation of Canada as part of his Believe Charity Drive. Pure love.



