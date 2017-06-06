Lorde and Lady Antebellum scheduled on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Lady Antebellum’s new album “Heart Break,” drops on June 9, 2017. And Lorde’s new album will drop on June 16, 2017., that’s a lot of new music headed our way and to celebrate the two artists will be visiting “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC has confirmed Lady Antebellum for June 13 “Tonight Show.” They will be performing and getting everyone pumped for their new music.

Following the performance Jimmy Fallon will interview Mark Wahlberg and Heidi Klum.

It’s been speculated that Lorde may perform but it has not been confirmed and we’re still not sure if she will be having an interview with Jimmy Fallon.

Ethan Hawke is also supposed to be part of the new episode. I guess we will see when the new episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” airs.

