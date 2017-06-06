Steven Spielberg has the perfect cast for his new film ‘The Papers.’

Recruited cast members include Alison Brie, Carrie Coon, David Cross, Bruce Greenwood, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, Jesse Plemons, Matthew Rhys, Michael Stuhlbarg, Bradley Whitford, Zach Woods, Pat Healy, Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep.

The film is about the Washington Post and their role in exposing the Pentagon Papers in 1971.

Production kicked off last week in New York. And we’ve been seeing Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep on set for their roles Bradlee and Kay Graham.

The film is expected to be released Dec 22, 2017 in most locations. But since it will be Oscar season it’s expected to go nation wide by January 2018.

Are you guys excited for Stephan Spielberg’s newest production? I may know him personally but I’m willing to say I know this film is going to be freakin’ great, don’t you agree?

