VIDEO: Orange is the New Black parody with Sesame Street characters!

How freaking hilarious, I’m not sure if there is such thing as a flawless parody but the latest “Orange is the New Black,” parody featuring our favorite characters from Sesame Street.

Yes, yes, you did read that correctly.

If you haven’t seen the parody, check it out below. And don’t forget to let us know what you thought of the video in the comments, did you laugh?

Sesame Street: Orange is the New Snack (Orange is the New Black Parody)

(Visited 15 times, 3 visits today)