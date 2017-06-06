VIDEO: Orange is the New Black parody with Sesame Street characters!
How freaking hilarious, I’m not sure if there is such thing as a flawless parody but the latest “Orange is the New Black,” parody featuring our favorite characters from Sesame Street.
Yes, yes, you did read that correctly.
[ Orange is The New Black: Remembering Season 3! ]
If you haven’t seen the parody, check it out below. And don’t forget to let us know what you thought of the video in the comments, did you laugh?
Sesame Street: Orange is the New Snack (Orange is the New Black Parody)
