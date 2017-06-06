Why Matthew Perry would not do a ‘Friends’ reboot!

Die-hard friends fans have been wanting a reunion but it doesn’t look like it will happen according to Matthew Perry. He’s opened up about why he wouldn’t want to do a reunion.

“I have this recurring nightmare – I’m not kidding about this. When I’m asleep, I have this nightmare that we do ‘Friends’ again and nobody cares,” the 47-year-old actor told Variety. “We do a whole series, we come back, and nobody cares about it. So if anybody asks me, I’m gonna say no. The thing is: We ended on such a high. We can’t beat it. Why would we go and do it again?” [ Lisa Kudrow Humbly Supports The American Heart Association ]

There have been some awesome reboots this year including Gilmore Girls, Will & Grace, Twin Peaks, Arrested Development and quite a few more. But we can see why Matthew Perry wouldn’t want to do a reboot, I mean Season 10 really did end on a near perfect note, don’t you agree?

If you knew that a friends reboot was coming, do you think they could make it as relatable and addicting as the first 10 Seasons? Let us know in the comments below!

Blessed be.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)