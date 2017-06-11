The 2017 Tony Awards: Anna Kendrick & Scarlett Johansson look elegant!

Stunning looks on Anna Kendrick and Scarlett Johansson at the Tony Awards!

The 2017 Tony Awards are ready to kick off and we’re loving what the girls are wearing!

Scarlett Johansson and Anna Kendrick have arrived at the 2017 Tony Awards. And they’re looking fantastic.

The absolutely gorgeous Scarlett Johansson suited up in a custom white chain-embroidered blazer and a gorgeous full-length skirt with a thigh-high slit from the Michael Kors Collection. She paired it with a silver Elise clutch from the designers diffusion line MIACHAEL Michael Kors.

Ana Kendrick looked very elegant at the 2017 Tony Awards.

Scarlett Johansson and Anna Kendrick have both signed up to help present trophies along with Keegan-Michael Key, Orlando Bloom, Stephen Colbert, Tina Fey, Josh Gad, Taraji P. Henson, Olivia Wilde.

