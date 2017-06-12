Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ passes 1 billion streams!

Ed Sheeran must be proud of all his hard work. The “Shape of You,” singer just passed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

This has only happened with two other tracks “One Dance,” by Drake and the Chainsmokers “Closer.”

That’s what’s up right there, hard work does pay off ey?

What do you guys think of Ed Sheeran’s hit “Shape of You?” Is it on your summer playlist? Let us know in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe to our positive celebrity gossip Newsletter.

Blessed be.

Ed Sheeran – Shape of You [Official Video]

(Visited 11 times, 2 visits today)