Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ passes 1 billion streams!

Ed Sheeran must be proud of all his hard work. The “Shape of You,” singer just passed 1 billion streams on Spotify.Shape of You

This has only happened with two other tracks “One Dance,” by Drake and the Chainsmokers “Closer.”

That’s what’s up right there, hard work does pay off ey?

