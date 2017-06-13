Demi Moore talks about losing two teeth to stress with Jimmy Fallon!

We all should know that stress can be a silent killer. But it can do some pretty crazy things to your body and Demi Moore knows a lot about stress and it’s effect on the body.

During her time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (June 12, 2017) she opened up about how she lost her two front teeth.

“I sheared off my front teeth. I’d love to say it was skateboarding or something really kind of cool, but I think I think it’s something that’s important to share because I think it’s literally, probably after heart disease, one of the biggest killers in in America, which is stress. Stress sheared off my front tooth. But, in an effort to get ready for you, I wanted to make sure my teeth were in,” Demi told Jimmy during the interview. [ Demi Moore, Trendsetter and Incredible Person ]

We’re glad that she has such a positive mentality and can laugh about it with Jimmy Fallon.

Stress sure does take a toll on the body. Remember it’s important to do things to relieve stress including meditation.

How has stress affect you in your life? Let us know in the comments below!

Blessed be.

Demi Moore’s Helium Interview

