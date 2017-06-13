Vegetarian beef farmer gives up cow herd to animal sanctuary!

Jay Wilde is a 59-year-old vegetarian farmer from Ashbourne, Derbyshire. And he’s saving as many animals as he can from the slaughter-house.

Wilde sent 63 cattle to a Norfolk rescue center because he was fed up with watching them be murdered.

After being a vegetarian for over 25 years and growing up herding cows he took over the family farm. And he loves his animals. He said:

“Cows have good memories and a range of emotions. They form relationships. I’ve even seen them cry.” He stated. “It was very difficult to do your best to look after them and then send them to the slaughter-house for what must be a terrifying death.”

The Hillside Animal Sanctuary near Frettenham said that 30 of the cows are pregnant.

That’s freaking awesome, don’t you think?

Founder, Wendy Valentine confirmed that many farmers have donated their herd for a better life. She even spoke of a time when “a couple could not bear to continue dairy-farming and kept their cows as pets with the help of the sanctuary.”

It was in 2011 when Mr. Wilde’s father passed away. That is when he was forced to switch from dairy-farming to beef production. He opened up about wanting to give up animal production because he “couldn’t believe it was right to eat them.”

And even dairy-farming became difficult due to the stress that it would cause the cows. He said:

“I’m relieved to have made the decision to no longer farm animals, something which I always found quite upsetting.”

And now he’s focused on running a vegan organic market and helping to supply garden produce without ever killing another animal or using animal products and fertilizers.

