Harry Styles’ step dad passes away at 57!

We are sending our love to Harry Styles and his family. It’s been reported that Styles stepfather Robin Twist has passed away at the age of 57 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Robin Twist was a good man who supported Harry Styles in all of his dreams. He attended The X Factor when Harry was only 16-years-old and auditioned.

And Styles was also his best man when Harry’s mom, Anne Twist, got married in 2013.

“Harry’s stepfather, Robin Twist, sadly passed away this week after a long battle with cancer. The family asks for privacy at this time,” a rep of Styles said in a statement. [ Harry Styles helps support victims of the Manchester attack. ]

It hasn’t been the best week for Harry Styles but let’s keep sending our love to the family. I’m sure that Harry would tell us to keep our loved one close.

PCG magazine is sending all our love to the family of Harry Styles.

Blessed be.

Harry Styles waxing his stepfather for charity. http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Screen-Shot-2017-06-22-at-9.03.30-AM.png

Robin Twist and Harry Styles http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Screen-Shot-2017-06-22-at-9.03.51-AM.png

Harry Styles and Robin Twist (stepfather) http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Screen-Shot-2017-06-22-at-9.04.04-AM.png

A young Harry Styles and Robin Twist (stepfather) http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Screen-Shot-2017-06-22-at-9.04.14-AM.png

Harry Styles and his step dad and mum. http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Screen-Shot-2017-06-22-at-9.04.20-AM.png

