Hilary Duff talks Lizzie McGuire reboot and her son!

Good Morning America brought out the one and only Hilary Duff. And she talked about everything from the “Lizzie McGuire,” reboot to when her son first realized she was famous.

The popular Disney Channel show “Lizzie McGuire,” is highly anticipated among fans all over the world—especially us 90s children who pretty much grew up on the good Disney Channel shows.

Duff opened up about the reboot and while many people want it to happen, it doesn’t look as though the reboot will take off because Hilary has moved on from her memorable role. She said:

“I totally related to her, loved her, felt like I was her completely,” she told GMA. “It totally worked, she was just so relatable but I’m kind of glad to move on.” [ What Hilary Duff Taught Us About Her Roles & Dieting! ]

And did you know that Hilary Duff was the first celebrity to have her own “bitmoji?” What a friggin throw-back, don’t you agree?

Hilary then went on to tell us about her son

“You know what he came home from school, I picked him up from school. And when we got home, he’s like ‘I know your name.’ And I was like ‘I know,” and he was like ‘no no, you’re name is Hilary Duff. And I was like caught, I didn’t know how to respond, I’m like, ‘Yea that is my name.” But he said it with a little glint in his eye like someone told him something that I haven’t. And I was like ‘Noooo, I’m not ready for this yet.’ Like he’s seen me on the cover a magazine before in the grocery store but I think he thinks, the next day, it’s the next mommies turn.”

That’s absolutely adorable. I love it, she’s such a great influence and mother. What a fantastic example to family, friends and fans! I can’t wait to see the little guy grow up!

What do you guys think? Is it a bummer that she doesn’t quite miss Lizzie McGuire? Hey, truth is it did prepare her for future roles and we love every-single one of them! Sound off in the comments below!

Blessed be.

