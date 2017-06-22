Miley Cyrus celebrates Pride with hope, change and Converse!

Miley Cyrus is celebrating Pride month by making a difference. Just this month she dropped her newest song called “inspired,” and announced that she’ll be donating all proceeds from her song in honor of Pride month.

“Inspired,” which Miley opened up about on Today (May 27, 2017) has the perfect country vibe that we all love—I mean Miley Cyrus has such great range and creativity, she’s the type of singer and songwriter that can nail any style of music, as we’ve seen in the past.

In the new song “Inspired,” Miley talks about her childhood all while sending out a message of hope and change. The chorus goes, “We are meant for more/Pull the handle on the door that opens up to change/I know it sounds so strange/ We are meant for more/There’s a lock upon the door, but we hold the key to change.”

Cyrus took to Instagram and posted a pic of herself covered in a rainbow-striped sweater, chilling in the grass. Along with the photo Miley shared a message of pride. She wrote:

“SURPRISE! (heart emjoi’s) In celebration of #Pride and the desperate cry for more love in this world #Inspired is OUT NOW on iTunes , Spotify , Google Play & Amazon Music!!!! I will be donating my portion of any proceeds to @happyhippiefdn to continue our fight against injustice and bring food, shelter and most importantly hope to homeless youth everywhere!”

But not only has she released an inspiring song she’s also teamed up with Converse to promote their “Converse Pride Collection.” And all proceeds go to making a difference in the world. Converse wrote:

“YES TO ALL: All net proceeds from the 2017 Converse Pride Collectionwill go to the It Gets Better Project and The Happy HippieFoundation, two organizations committed to empowering LGBTQ youth around the world.”

That’s just absolutely amazing. I’m thinking of grabbing myself a pair of high-tops, hey, it’s for a good cause, don’t you agree?

Blessed be.

(Visited 20 times, 1 visits today)