Nick Jonas dishes on new music and talks positivity.

Nick Jonas has given us a taste of new music when he released “Remember I Told You,” back in May and now we have even more good music in the works.

Nick sat down with Billboard and dished on his plans for his fourth album. And you can forget about sappy love songs because it’s sounding like he wants to dance. He said:

“I think for the fan experience coming to the shows where the songs are a bit more uptempo and brighter will be better than the breakup album I released last year. I t’s time for some positivity. I think.” [ Nick Jonas and his AmA on Reddit will blow your mind! ]

And he’s still looking for ways to make a difference in the lives of others through art. He said:

“I’m in a big moment of excitement with a new team at WME and we’re going to talk about what the right partnerships are for the next chapter of my career [and] also for what is going to move the needle … and finding a way to make a difference beyond music and film projects.”

The hottie also added that he will be getting involved in start-ups that will align with his causes to make the world a better place.

What do you guys think Nick Jonas has up his sleeve? Let us know in the comments below.

Blessed be.

Nick Jonas – Close ft. Tove Lo

(Visited 18 times, 2 visits today)