VIDEO: Rita Ora drops ‘Your Song’ music video! Check it out!

Rita Ora debuts “Your Song,” music video and you can watch it right here on positive celebrity gossip magazine.

The music video was filmed in Vancouver and it was directed by Michael Haussaman, best known for working with artists including Justin Timberlake (Sexy Back), Selena Gomez (Same Old Love), The Chemical Brothers (Do It Again), Kanye West (Jesus Walks), Madonna (Take a Bow) and Usher (Singing in The Rain).

And of course with any new release Rita Ora was super excited and she took to Twitter to share the new music video. She wrote:

“Excited to share this at 12pm MT/7am EST!! thank u michael for rocking out with me & @edsheeran the biggest G ever. We got one <3 #YourSong”

Rita Ora – Your Song (Official Video)

