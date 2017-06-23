Pitch Perfect 3: The teaser poster has arrived!

“Last Call Pitches!”

Universal Pictures has finally unveiled the poster for Pitch Perfect 3. Family, friends and fans of the show are super excited for the film.

The now graduated a cappella group are looking at the next step in their lives after finishing college and getting out into the real world. Separated after winning the World Championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart in their new worlds.

But they will get one last chance, one last moment to shine bright together when they team for an overseas USO tour. They come together with their music and hilarious decisions one last time.

Get ready for (deep voice) Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Hana Mae Lee, Ester Dean, Alexis Knapp, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jakle, Shelley Regner, Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins all return and are joined by additions including John Lithgow and Ruby Rose.

Kay Canon wrote the first two scripts with pure talent. And we are super excited to see what Pitch Perfect 3 will bring us in theaters.

What do you guys think of the Pitch Perfect 3 poster? Sound off in the comments below!

Blessed be.

Pitch Perfect 3 cast http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Pitch-Perfect-3-cast.jpg

Pitch Perfect 3 movie poster http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Last-Call-Pitches.jpg Previous Image Next Image info heading info content



(Visited 22 times, 3 visits today)

Related