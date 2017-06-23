Ron Howard to direct unnamed Hans Solo Film! Check it out!

Ron Howard has a big job in his hands and a very large audience of fans to impress with his directing skills for the new upcoming Han Solo film. But he won’t be alone, co-directors Christopher Miller and Phil Lord will be joining him on the set of the new Han Solo film.

Truth is Howard is no newbie to directing. He’s an Oscar-winning filmmaker.

Ron Howard has worked on some of our absolute favorite films and television series, which include:

Ron Howard's film and television career!

That’s quite the list of successful productions, don’t you think? Lucasfilm made the perfect decision to hire Ron Howard to direct the Han Solo film. They said:

“At Lucasfilm, we believe the highest goal of each film is to delight, carrying forward the spirit of the saga that George Lucas began forty years ago,” Kathleen Kennedy stated. “With that in mind, we are thrilled to announce that Ron Howard will step in to direct the untitled Han Solo film. We have a wonderful script, an incredible cast and crew and the absolute commitment to make a great movie. Filming will resume the 10th of July.” [ Did Harry Styles Audition to be in the New Star Wars Film? ]

Ron Howard is excited to be taking part I the film and feels that the gig was “a little opportunity that came my way.” He said:

“I’ve been around the Star Wars universe from the beginning,” he said (via Deadline). “When I was being directed by George Lucas on American Graffiti in 1972, we were standing out in front of Mel’s Drive-In in San Francisco where we were shooting and I said, ‘Do you know what you think your next film might be?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, I want to do a science fiction movie, but a really fun one like Flash Gordon with the effects of Stanley Kubrick’s 2001.’ I thought, ‘That sounds like a kind of crazy idea.’”

