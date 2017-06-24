Behind the scenes at the Manchester benefit concert.

During troubling times it’s good to know that there are people in the world who care enough to take action. And that’s exactly what artists like Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan and many others chose to do after the devastating attack on Manchester (May 22, 2017).

The attack took the lives of 22 people outside the arena after Ariana Grande’s Manchester performance. Grande wasn’t going to just sit there and let it happen, nope, she wanted to honor those who fell victim to the attack and help raise awareness with her family, friends and fans.

Grande held a very successful “Manchester benefit concert.” And it was the perfect way to show those terrorists that we will not be shaken. Together we are united as one and we will always be a team, we will always help one another by spreading love and hope.

Lucky for us a video was just released with Katy Perry doing sound checks, speaking with other talent including Justin Bieber and just preparing to spread love to Manchester.

If you haven’t seen the video, check it out below! Don’t you just love the fact that the benefit concert was so successful? We are so proud of all the talent and fans for being brave and showing the world that we truly are strong. There’s nothing better than team work and we’re so glad that Ari was able to put together such a fantastic benefit.

Did you guys watch or attend the benefit concert? What were your thoughts?

Blessed be.

Katy Perry – #OneLoveManchester Behind-The-Scenes

